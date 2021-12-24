Vidya Balan launches Shilpa Aroskar's Book Ubuntu published by Leadstart

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/SRV): Actress Vidya Balan graced the book launch of "Ubuntu - I Am Because We Are" from bestselling author Dr Shilpa Aroskar, published by Leadstart in Mumbai.
After bestselling YOLO, author and doctor Shilpa Aroskar is out with her new book, 'Ubuntu - I Am Because We Are: Parables of The United Human Spirit'. The book is a first-hand and bitter-sweet take on daily life during the pandemic.
Talking about the book and the author, actress Vidya Balan said, "I am a choosy reader and always on the lookout for a book that can engage me and this one is remarkable. It is relatable, as we all have been in the pandemic. This book is witty, thoughtful, and despite narrating life in the pandemic, it is full of hopes and dreams. I am happy that I read it, and I will recommend everyone to buy this."
Being a doctor by profession and author by desire, Shilpa is also a frontline warrior and the book is about her experience with people, their tales and trying times.
Talking about the book and being praised by Vidya Balan, author Shilpa said, "I am speechless with Vidya's kind words and generosity. She is among one of my favourites onscreen. We all have seen pandemic in our own capacity. As a frontline warrior, I have seen more and so I just felt this need to pen all those tales of hopes and strength for everyone. The word, Ubuntu means human spirit, or humanity to others, and that is something I wanted to highlight - The kindness and generosity of human spirit in pandemic"
With wisdom, wit and thoughtfulness, Shilpa has woven untold stories of people from all walks of life during pandemic - people finding new ways of living, finding love, dealing with love, friends, family and a lot more. Filled with vulnerability but hopes and strength, the book is all about attitude of gratitude in bad times.
The book is available in paperback on all the leading stores and online portals.
