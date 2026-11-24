VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. recently held a blood donation drive in association with Brahmakumari's Global Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai. Employees of the company, also known as Virajians, came forward to donate, and several units of blood were collected during the drive. Hospitals need a steady supply of blood for surgeries, emergencies and long-term treatment, and that supply depends largely on people who are willing to give their time and blood to someone they may never meet. Blood cannot be made in a laboratory and can only be stored for a limited time, which is why hospitals depend on regular donations from healthy volunteers.

Voluntary donations of this kind also help hospitals plan, so that blood is available when a patient needs it urgently. A drive like this is a small but practical way for a workplace to contribute to that need. The company thanked every employee who came forward. In its message to the donors, Viraj Profiles said, "Every drop counts, every donor matters, and every donation brings hope." Viraj Profiles also thanked Brahmakumari's Global Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, for partnering with it on the drive. The drive gave employees a chance to take part in something that benefits the community beyond the workplace. Giving blood takes only a short while, yet a single donation can make a real difference to a patient who needs it. Every unit collected adds the blood available to patients, and the company is grateful to everyone who made that possible. Donating blood is a simple act, and the company is glad its employees chose to take part.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. Established as a forerunner in stainless steel product manufacturing, Viraj Profiles has earned a distinguished reputation for producing stainless steel products of the highest quality industries across the globe. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)