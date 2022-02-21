Viridian RED launches IconX at World Trade Center Noida

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Viridian RED has unveiled IconX at World Trade Center Noida.

A niche in the blend of premium offices, retail and recreational space, IconX is the best tailormade offering for start-ups, corporates, large IT firms, small independent businesses, and others.

Located in WTC Noida - a campus connected to progress, IconX would have a premium office, retail, entertainment, recreational, and wellness space.

Complimenting the transforming lifestyle and addressing the ever-changing need of next-gen occupiers and working professionals, the offerings at IconX are thoughtfully designed. Part of a large campus with numerous facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure, office space at IconX intends to boost efficiency and facilitate a lively work environment.

Abhishek Pandey, Vice President-Customer Engagement & Distribution, Viridian RED said, "Right from the strategic location to systemically planned infrastructure, Noida & Greater Noida region offers a conducive ecosystem for companies. IconX at WTC Noida is a future-ready infrastructure designed in an energy-efficient manner and brings a plethora of opportunities for investors and occupiers. Spaces have been planned to keep in mind the dynamic and flexible needs of new-age businesses, be it a startup, an established team of professionals."

He further added, "Owing to the global network, WTC Noida is emerging as a preferred destination for Fortune 500 companies and has the potential to connect local businesses to 1 million businesses across the globe. We believe that this multi-format offering would be a game-changer and would further amplify the investment in the region."

IconX being a part of WTC Noida, which is already an operational campus with 15000+ footfall everyday adds up the promising future. The detailing of the office spaces is crafted focusing on the natural and organic factors like well-lit ambiance, maximizing the usage of natural sunlight and minimizing energy consumption which are best suited for startups, small independent businesses, large IT Firms, and corporates.

Besides, IconX boasts entertainment, recreational, and wellness spaces giving a whole new meaning to it. The spaces are designed as suitable for use as lounges, restaurants, entertainment areas, gyms, or spas. The recreational zone would facilitate a swimming pool and have a dedicated gym and health center, entertainment, and activity area.

Retail space at IconX offers convenience stores, multi-use flexible retail spaces, hypermart, and F & B Zone. Retail spaces are built on the ground and first floor which enjoy clear visibility to get immediate attention from visitors. With the exclusive entry points, it is seamlessly connected with pathways and corridors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)