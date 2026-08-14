PNN Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 14: VMS TMT Limited, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of TMT Bars and Billets, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company delivered a positive start to FY27, supported by its integrated manufacturing capabilities, in-house billet production and established distribution network across Gujarat. During the quarter, VMS TMT continued to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance manufacturing integration and focus on consistent product quality, cost optimisation, and sustainable business growth. Key Financial Highlights - Q1 FY27 (₹ Lakhs) * Total Income - Q1 FY27: 24,787.89 - Q1 FY26: 21,339.35 * EBITDA - Q1 FY27: 1,218.93 - Q1 FY26: 2,061.76 * Net Profit

- Q1 FY27: 446.75 - Q1 FY26: 857.64 Business Highlights * Backward integration strengthened with the commissioning of the billet manufacturing facility, improving raw material security and cost efficiency. * In-house billet production from scrap enables better control over raw materials, operational efficiency and costs. * Integrated manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 MT TMT Bars and 2,16,000 MT Billets, supporting a seamless billet-to-TMT process. * Strong Gujarat distribution network with products marketed under the Kamdhenu brand through 3 distributors and 227 dealers. * Proposed amalgamation of Aditya Ultra Steel Limited with VMS TMT Limited approved, subject to regulatory approvals, aimed at strengthening manufacturing capabilities and market presence. * Diversified product portfolio spanning TMT Bars, Billets, Binding Wire and Scrap, with continued focus on quality and BIS compliance.

* 15 MW captive solar power plant under development to support long-term energy cost optimisation and sustainability. Mr. Varun Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, VMS TMT Limited, said: "We have commenced FY27 on a decent note, with our performance reflecting the strength of our integrated manufacturing model and established market presence. The commissioning of our billet manufacturing facility has further strengthened backward integration, supporting better raw material security, operational efficiency and cost optimisation.With a strong distribution network under the Kamdhenu brand and continued focus on manufacturing efficiencies and quality, we remain well positioned to benefit from the long-term growth in infrastructure and construction demand. We will continue to focus on operational excellence, strengthening our market presence and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders."

About VMS TMT Limited VMS TMT Limited is a Gujarat-based steel manufacturing company engaged in the production of TMT Bars, Billets and Binding Wires. The Company operates an integrated manufacturing facility at Bhayla Village, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, enabling the conversion of raw materials into finished steel products through its in-house manufacturing processes. Its products cater to the infrastructure, construction and real estate sectors and are marketed under the Kamdhenu brand across Gujarat. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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