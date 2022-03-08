W launches a Mega-campaign - 'W is More'; expands its offering across new categories to own the complete Head-to-Toe fashion space

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): After re-defining fashion for over a decade, India's largest fusion wear brand - W, expands its offerings to own the complete Head-to-Toe fashion space.
The expansion is being announced with W's first influencer-led digital forward campaign - 'W is More'. It is a simple expression of going beyond - beyond traditional styles, beyond apparel, beyond regular sizes, beyond all expectations. The campaign, under the umbrella thought of 'W is More' brings all of this together in an impactful way.
Talking about the campaign, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. said, "W has always been a step ahead of the fashion curve, thoughtfully curating products, keeping the Indian and western sensibilities in mind. The same thought has been extended to our newer categories. With the addition of these categories, now our consumer will be able to get complete head-to-toe looks under one roof."
Keeping the contemporary Indian woman at the core, W has always positioned itself as a fusion wear brand that creates distinctive designs and styles that are more than just traditional wear. W's recently launched Spring Summer'22 collection is a testimony to this as it highlights W's signature range of fusion fashion, including the newly launched Angrakha Jumpsuits, Indie Dresses, and Drape Sets. As an inclusive fashion brand, W has also added plus sizes, an extension to their existing size chart - 20 and 22; ensuring the newly launched fusion wear styles are available across size range for the consumers.
W added new categories like Footwear, Cosmetics and Jewellery. With these additions, the consumer will be able to get more than just apparel; they can now put an entire look together at a W store.
W Foot Apparel is a fusion of classic western silhouettes with Indian motifs & patterns, balancing fashion and functionality. The footwear range is created to ensure all day comfort, while keeping the fashion quotient high for the contemporary Indian woman, who is stylish and constantly on the move.
W Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free make-up range that lasts long and has the benefits of skincare. The VITA enriched make-up line comes with the goodness of Vitamin A, E, and C, which locks the moisture for comfortable all-day wear.
W Jewel wear is a range of fashion jewellery that goes well with Indian as well as western attires. It completes the look with minimal, contemporary styles across earrings, neck pieces, bracelets & rings.
Watch the video film at: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhzjX18rTcc).
