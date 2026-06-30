PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Waaree Solar Americas, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, today announced that it has secured a 236.22 MW utility-scale solar module supply contract for a major solar project in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. - Made-in-America modules to power a utility-scale solar project in Kentucky, reinforcing Waaree's growing presence in the U.S. renewable energy market As part of the agreement, Waaree Solar Americas will supply its high-efficiency N-Type G12R solar modules in 615 Wp and 620 Wp bin classes. The modules will be manufactured at the company's advanced manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas, underscoring Waaree's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and supporting the growing demand for high-quality, Made-in-America solar products.

The contract further strengthens Waaree Solar Americas' expanding order book in the United States, reflecting growing customer confidence in the company's manufacturing scale, technological capabilities and execution excellence. As one of Waaree's most strategic growth markets, the U.S. continues to present significant opportunities driven by accelerating renewable energy deployment, increasing demand for domestically manufactured components and the evolution of a resilient local solar supply chain. Waaree has a robust order book of ₹53,000 crore, reflecting strong demand for its domestically manufactured solar solutions across key markets. The Kentucky project will contribute meaningfully to the state's clean energy ambitions while supporting reliable, domestically manufactured solar infrastructure that enhances energy security and long-term sustainability.

Commenting on the development, Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, Waaree Group, said: "This order reflects the increasing confidence that utility-scale developers have in Waaree Solar Americas as a trusted domestic manufacturing partner. Our Made-in-America modules combine advanced technology, superior quality and dependable execution- attributes that have become increasingly important as the U.S. solar industry continues to scale. The United States remains a key strategic market for Waaree, and this contract further strengthens our order book while reinforcing our long-term commitment to supporting America's clean energy transition through world-class domestic manufacturing." The latest order adds to Waaree Solar Americas' growing portfolio of utility-scale projects across the United States and reflects the company's continued investment in building a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem capable of serving the evolving needs of one of the world's fastest-growing solar markets.

About Waaree Solar Americas Waaree Solar Americas is a leading U.S.-based solar module manufacturer dedicated to delivering high-performance photovoltaic solutions for utility-scale, commercial and distributed generation projects across North America. Backed by advanced manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge technology and a strong commitment to quality, the company is helping accelerate America's transition to a secure, resilient and clean energy future through domestically manufactured solar products. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/6018334/Waaree_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)