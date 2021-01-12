Walk the extra mile of excellence with innovations of e-karigar

You would like to read
e-karigar Technologies is an internationally acclaimed research and development-based software company that focuses on creating solutions in order to make their client's business processes better and efficient.
With an incline of the "problem graph", today's world needs and appreciates solutions. Their work ranges from developing and customising websites and applications to innovating extremely useful tools that make working systematic, progressive and organised.
Apart from developing websites, applications and tools, e-karigar also has expertise in the field of Customising ERPs, Word Press Development, Business Process Management, API Development, UI/UX designing and IoT based applications.
"We as a company started in the year 2008, with a group of experienced programmers, designers and project managers. Since then, our motto has always been bringing productive and progressive solutions to problems and making work efficient and easy for our clients. I can proudly say, we are one of the very few companies at a global level that have developed various highly secure automation systems for the armed forces. We as a team always look forward to challenging projects which involve the use of the latest technologies & tools," said Gaurav Mathur, CEO & Founder said.
Their incredible team has recently come up with "ePOP" an extremely productive tool that is used by electronics retail stores across Middle East & Africa.
The ePOP tool displays the appliance details and information on smart screens available next to the appliances as soon a customer reaches near the appliance, this small product has saved many valuable manhours as well as trees by zeroing the use of paper, all latest product information can now be pushed to various shop-fronts on click of a button.
e-karigar has also enabled the ever-growing needs of e-learning platforms, we assist and get numerous small educational institutions to move their classrooms to an online mode of education. They also created an excellent user-friendly mobile application for Austria Tourism Board, which systematically certifies travel agents via an in-built learning management system and provides the travellers latest updates about Austria as a tourist destination.
e-karigar has worked with renowned brands like Kameda Arabia, Fakeeh Healthcare (KSA), Ogaan Publications (Elle and Elle Decor magazines), India Art Fair, AirTel, SONY, Reliance, etc. They have successfully partnered with 35-plus brands across the globe and aim to team up with amazing clients in the future to produce great work.
e-karigar has always been keen on bringing immaculate solutions for consumer electronics corporations. Especially, for streamlining various monotonous functions like visual merchandising, critical business announcement relay, capturing sales data in real-time, applications for retail teams to learn on-the-go about new products, holding live webinars for retail partners for the purpose of product launches, training and workshops.
Most of these services are provided as SAAS (Software As A Service) and are completely customisable as per the choice and requirement of the organisation.
