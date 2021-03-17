'WE' from TalentSprint, supported by Google is helping young women engineers redefine destiny

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/Mediawire): History is witness that women pioneered the early days of computing in the 1800s. Somewhere down the line, despite these early, distinguished accomplishments, women lost ground in the technology sector and today represent a mere 26 per cent of the global tech workforce.

WE, a program offered by TalentSprint and supported by Google, is an initiative that seeks to balance this gender disparity. This 2-year experiential, interactive online program trains and nurtures talented first-year women engineering students to achieve their true potential and emerge as world-class software engineers.

Launched in 2019, the program has already trained 220+ students across 2 cohorts. These students are working or interning with companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Gojek, to name a few. Notably, the industry is keen on such talent and has offered all the WE students, premium salaries and outstanding internships. 20 of the 120 (One-sixth of the cohort) students graduating in 2023 have been selected for the prestigious STEP internship at Google.

Each of these 220+ students has a story to tell. Some have found a path to accomplish their goals, some have identified their hidden talent, and some built their confidence and broke the glass ceiling. This article chronicles the journey of few such students who have recalibrated their careers.

This lass from Lucknow thrives on a good challenge

Nothing comes easy in life, and (https://talentsprint.com/blog/xp/alumni-diaries/story-of-a-lucknow-girl-who-thrives-on-a-good-challenge) story mirrors that fact. Her childhood fascination with computers paved the way for her joining computer science engineering studies. Soon enough, she fell in love with Python and started teaching Python to students from the USA. She was selected for the WE program and excelled. To cut the long story short, Yashi got an offer from Gojek. Yashi is not from a premium institute, but thanks to WE, this Lucknow girl, today, is all set to take over the tech world with her grit and perseverance.

This young woman from Guntur overcomes a physical disorder to unleash her full potential

"What is Life without Challenges?" says this Guntur girl. Beating all odds from childhood, (https://talentsprint.com/blog/xp/alumni-diaries/the-story-of-a-guntur-girl-who-triumphs-despite-various-physical-ailments) Dharani Devi joined the computer science engineering stream inspired by her uncle, a computer scientist; although she was a non-computer science student in high school. Later she joined the WE program, received training, appeared for a hackathon organized by American Express, and got a six-month internship followed by permanent employment. Recollecting the WE program's impact on her life, she said the WE training included Project Planning and Management, working under pressure, and professional coding which helped her immensely. Dharani was born with a medical health condition called deviated nasal septum and had gone through testing times. However, today she proudly stands as an achiever and exemplifies "Destiny is what you decide to be."

This girl from Amritsar is showing the world that success is not gender-biased

Born into a business family in Amritsar, (https://talentsprint.com/blog/xp/alumni-diaries/story-of-the-amritsar-girl-who-is-challenging-notions-of-what-a-girl-child-is-capable-of-in-india) Ashna Kapoor convinced her parents to allow her to join an Engineering College in a different city. Later when she joined the WE program, there was no looking back for her. Placements were a cakewalk, and she remembers that interviewers were shocked when she solved a question on System Design, something she had learned and practiced during the course of her WE program. Today she has a job at Arcesium, is happy with her life, and credits her success to the WE program. With her determination, she changed the course of her life and many parents' opinions. Today she is an inspiration to many like her.

And many more such compelling stories are being crafted as we speak ...

Twenty girls who are still in their second year of Engineering Education made the world take note of them by landing Google STEP Internship recently in 2021.

When asked how they did it, they echo the same statement that the "WE program helped them prepare holistically. Starting from special Data Structure and Algorithms (DAS) sessions, mock interviews, coding marathons to having an ambitious yet supportive diverse peer group sharing a plethora of knowledge and best practices, WE has a strong mentoring, guidance, and support system."

This is only the beginning!

To ensure 'Gender Inclusion' across the technology industry, it needs far more than these 220+ students. There is a massive need to scale up the ecosystem with similar programs. The fact that the program attracts more than 100 applications for every seat, means that the aspiration and talent is in plenty, but needs the inclination of all stakeholders to find a solution.

Taking a cue from both the demand and supply, Cohort 3 of the Women Engineers(WE) program expands to reach 500 students.

Applications are open NOW, and will close on March 21st, 2021. TalentSprint invites all first-year women engineering students to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate in the WE program and take charge of their destiny.

Google continues to support this program through full and partial fee scholarships to selected students.

You could be the next big story! Apply now at: (https://we.talentsprint.com) we.talentsprint.com

