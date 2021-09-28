Wellington College International partners with Unison Group to open schools in India

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Wellington College is proud to announce an agreement with the Unison Group to establish premium Wellington College schools in India. The first school will open in Pune by September 2023.

The schools will share the values, ethos, enduring quality and ambition of Wellington College, while combining the very best of British and Indian education. Unison will establish the first school in Pune (also known as the 'Oxford of the East'), Maharashtra.

Wellington College International (WCI) is a leading international schools' group. It is a subsidiary of The Wellington College, founded under the British Royal Charter in 1853, and a leading UK day and boarding school. From its strong heritage, Wellington is firmly future-facing, famous for its pioneering spirit and drive for all-round excellence.

There are currently six schools in the WCI family, with two outstanding partners in China and Thailand serving over 5,000 students. Each school is a recognised leader in its region and delivers world class academic results and university placements, including Oxbridge and Ivy League.

Unison Group is a premium education provider in India, with four education institutions in Dehradun and Delhi NCR, including Unison World School, which is one of India's leading girls' boarding school. Unison Group institutions are known for their quality and academic rigour.

Wellington College International Pune will be a coeducational day and boarding school for ages 2-18, being established on a campus designed by award-winning British architect. The school will follow the English National Curriculum culminating in the IB Diploma, for which Wellington College is amongst the leading academic schools globally.WCI Pune will also offer unparalleled excellence in sports, music, and the arts. Further schools are in planning, including full boarding schools.

Pune has long been known as a centre of education, being home to top universities and the highest number of international students of any city in India. It is also a global hub for innovation, manufacturing, technology, and medical research, having most recently provided leading expertise in the development and manufacturing of the AstraZeneca CoviShield vaccine.

James Dahl, Master, The Wellington College:

"We are utterly thrilled that the next chapter in Wellington College's remarkable history sees us partnering with Unison in India. From our very first meetings, it was clear that the values and educational philosophy of both organisations were aligned and it has been a joy to work together. Pune is such a dynamic and forward-thinking city and we can think of no better location for us to continue our mission of pioneering education by sharing the very best of Wellington College here in the UK with passionate and progressive partners around the world".

Scott Bryan, International Director, Wellington College International:

"WCI opening in India follows our strategy of establishing a network of outstanding schools in key global locations. India is a progressive country with a dynamic economy, rich culture and passion for education. WCI look forward to working with Unison to combine the best of British and Indian education, establishing outstanding schools which are distinctively Wellington, providing excellent academic outcomes and opportunities for all students".

Anuj Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Unison Education Foundation:

"We are incredibly excited to be part of the Wellington College family. We look forward to working with Wellington in establishing outstanding schools in India. Wellington already has strong links with India through its existing students and an impressive Old Wellingtonian community. We see this as a wonderful opportunity for the students in India to attain a Wellington College education in their home country and go on to access the top universities of the world".

