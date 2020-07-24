What's brewing in Chef Harsh Kedia's chocolate factory?

Harsh Kedia, whom the world celebrates as 'A Diabetic Chef' is a 22-year chef and himself a diabetic. He has been known to push the boundaries of the dos and don'ts of diabetic eating. Breaking stereotypes based on information, research, and his learnings after coming across around 200 doctors in his lifespan.

After conducting exhaustive research, Harsh Kedia realized that there is a lot of nescience regarding these products that are available in the market. Notably, Harsh says that his findings would shock the diet freaks who have been consuming adulterated chocolates do far. Tired of a wide range of pseudo-sugarfree chocolates, he has now come up with a line of actual sugar-free chocolates in the market

Harsh has been reading about chocolates as a part of his competitive analysis and feels sad at the conclusion. He alleged that majority of dark chocolates are not healthy as they constitute approx 30-40 per cent of sugar in it. Allegedly, these chocolates consist of a high amount of Maltitol, a substitute for sugar that can be dangerous if used in heavy proportions. He also highlights that sugar-free, as well as keto chocolates, are not good for diabetics because of the whey and fat content in them.

Harsh advises chocolate lovers to be cautious while hogging their favourite chocolates. "A lot of your regular bingeing chocolates have 70 per cent sugar or less and the rest vegetable oils that never get digested in your system. Please be cautious while you consume them. What looks healthy is not and due to lack of research we ignore these facts," he said.

With the help of food scientists, doctors, and nutritionists, Chef Harsh Kedia's Chocolate Factory is tempering something that will be released in the market soon. They are vegan and the only diabetic friendly chocolates approved by medical practitioners to hit the Indian market.

Well, we hope we get to munch on these healthy treats soon.

