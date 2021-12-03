Wheel Force Centre opens a new Car detailing studio in New Delhi

You would like to read
- HarperCollins is proud to announce 'Lahore: Book 1 of the Partition Trilogy' by Manreet Sodhi Someshwar
- Unique business opportunity in a form of credit repair with no recession & competition
- Yaantra expands its pan-India portfolio with 4 new Refurbished categories and repair services
- Tradeomatic creating global awareness of personal hygiene products
- AUTO i CARE becomes the First Mover in After-sales Value Chain for India's Automotive Industry
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/SRV): Working for their valued customers since 1989, Wheel Force Centre has now opened their Car Detailing Studio in Mayapuri, New Delhi. Wheel Force Centre is a Bosch-certified car service centre with over 30 years of experience in luxury car service, repair, and cashless claim services in Delhi.
Wheel Force Centre is a renowned service centre for luxury cars. Wheel Force offers service and mechanical repairs of premium cars. That's just not it, along with all these they also do accidental repairs and cashless claims from major insurance companies. All the auto parts used in their workshop are 100% original as it is directly delivered from OEM sources, so they are priced much lesser than main dealers and come with 2 years warranty.
They have certified engineers and qualified technicians for complete repair and maintenance for your car. They provide personalized services so that they can pay attention to each and every client personally. Also, in recent days auto technology has evolved immensely. Considering this, Wheel Force has equipped itself with advanced technology so they can provide the best and premium service to its clients.
Wheel Force Centre has now opened its Brand-New Car Detailing Studio in Mayapuri, New Delhi. Making your car look stunning with superior workmanship is the main goal of (https://bit.ly/31riToO) Wheel Force Detailing Studio. With experienced professionals and using only superior quality products, they are adamant to maintain their company goal of providing only premium services. Not only that but they are also providing the best services at the lowest cost price.
Wheel Force detailing studio offers globally proven Nano Ceramic Coating in Delhi. It is a new and premium technology where the nano molecules build a consistent and robust layer on a surface. Wheel Force is offering 9H and 10H ceramic coating based on nanotechnology. This 9H ceramic coating brings multiple benefits like protection from grime, stain marks, swirl marks, and moreover it gives your car a long-lasting high gloss and shine.
Not just this, they have also introduced Paint Protection Film(PPF). PPF is a high-durability thermoplastic film that provides protection from scratches, rock chips, corrosion, and UV rays. PPF is self-healing and very easy to maintain.
Sumit Sodhi, Managing Director of Wheel Force Centre said "We started in the '90s with a small car garage and today Wheel Force Centre is a trusted brand for service and repair of premium cars like AUDI, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Volvo, Land Rover, and Porsche. We owe it all to our esteemed clients who trusted us. Continuing the legacy, we have recently launched Wheel Force Detailing Studio for cost-effective solutions like ceramic coating and paint protection film (PPF). We are bringing the best-in-class products for Delhi NCR. Till now the response is overwhelming and that motivates us further."
Wheel Force Centre is driven by its passion for cars. The best interest of their customers is always at the forefront and they always abide by honesty and integrity. With continuous efforts to adopt new methodology and innovations and also most importantly with the support and trust of their clients, they have established themselves as one of the most reputed garages and detailing studios based in Delhi NCR.
To know more about Wheel Force Centre Visit: (https://bit.ly/31mqZzq) | https://wheelforcestudio.com/
This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor