Whirlpool of India recognised as India's best workplaces in consumer durables by Great Place to Work

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading kitchen & laundry home appliance company has once again been awarded as one of India's 100 Best Workplaces in this year's edition of Great Place to Work. The annual certification recognises Whirlpool's efforts towards employee well-being and safety, and in building an organisation with high-performance culture, trust and extraordinary care.

Great Place to Work is recognized as a gold Standard in workplace culture assessment and is solely on the basis of employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organization.

Whirlpool has been honoured with this award repeatedly over the recent years showcasing its consistent efforts in inspiring and empowering its employees. The award is a manifestation of the company's philosophy of Everyday care. From creating an inclusive and diverse workplace culture, to making employees feel valued and appreciated, Whirlpool has always implemented best people practices to make employees feel protected and familial.

Commenting on the achievement, Vishal Bhola, MD, Whirlpool of India, said, "We take immense pride in being a people-oriented organization. The award reinforces our commitment towards creating a highly inspiring workplace and in becoming an employer of choice. We are truly honoured to be recognised amongst India's best workplaces."

"At Whirlpool, we believe that the future of an organization is dependent on the development of its employees. Our focus has always been on providing a meaningful work environment where our employees feel welcomed, heard, valued and respected. We care about the people we work with and will continue to do so," said Rachna Kumar, Vice President - Human Resources, Whirlpool of India.

Whirlpool of India Ltd., is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, world's leading kitchen & laundry appliance company. Headquartered in Gurugram, Whirlpool of India is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company owns three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Pondicherry and Pune. Each manufacturing setup is designed in ways conducive to growth and expansion while also ensuring efficiency and state-of-the-art processes. With over 100 years of global expertise, the company is present across multiple categories in India and Indian subcontinent with a wide product portfolio ranging from washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

Embracing the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, Whirlpool is committed towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced with consumers at the heart. Its 'Make in India' initiative, year on year Great Place to Work recognition, Super brands award are all a testament of its endeavour to fulfil its stakeholder aspirations, and contribute to the economy.

