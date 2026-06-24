PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: Over the past two decades, Noida has transformed into one of North India's most vibrant retail and commercial hubs. Landmark destinations such as DLF Mall of India, The Great India Place (TGIP), Bhutani City Center 150 (formerly Logix City Center), Spectrum Metro, Gardens Galleria, Modi Mall, and the bustling Sector 18 Market have collectively shaped the city's retail landscape and established Noida as a preferred shopping and entertainment destination. Today, with the rapid expansion of premium residential developments, Grade-A office spaces, business parks, and infrastructure projects along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the city is witnessing a new wave of demand for modern retail, lifestyle, entertainment, and dining destinations. As millions of professionals, residents, entrepreneurs, and visitors increasingly gravitate towards the Expressway region, the need for a world-class retail ecosystem closer to these catchments has become more significant than ever.

Positioned strategically on the Noida Expressway, Mall of Noida, widely regarded as the Largest Mall of Expressway, is emerging as a landmark commercial and lifestyle destination designed to cater to this evolving demand. The project is envisioned to serve the growing population residing and working across Sectors 94, 128, 132, 137, 142, 143, 150, Greater Noida and the rapidly developing Yamuna Expressway corridor. The region has already become home to some of NCR's most premium residential developments and corporate campuses, attracting a highly aspirational consumer base seeking superior shopping, entertainment, dining, and leisure experiences. As Noida continues its transition towards luxury living and integrated urban development, destinations such as Mall of Noida are expected to play a crucial role in creating vibrant social and commercial ecosystems.

Further strengthening its position as one of the most anticipated retail destinations in NCR, Mall of Noida has already witnessed strong interest from leading national and international brands. The project has successfully leased spaces to renowned brands including Bugatti, Puma, Metro Shoes, GAS, Superdry and several other prominent retail and lifestyle brands, reflecting growing confidence in the project's long-term potential and strategic location. Industry experts believe that the future growth of retail real estate in Noida will be driven by mixed-use developments, experiential shopping, premium food and beverage offerings, entertainment zones, and lifestyle-focused destinations that combine convenience with modern consumer expectations.

Mall of Noida aims to address this opportunity by creating a destination that not only serves retail requirements but also contributes to the broader vision of establishing the Expressway corridor as NCR's next major lifestyle and commercial district. Mr. Harvinder Sikka, Managing Director, Sikka Group, said: "Noida has consistently evolved into one of India's most dynamic urban centers. While iconic retail destinations and Sector 18 Market have played a pivotal role in shaping consumer experiences, the rapid growth along the Noida Expressway has created the need for new-age retail and lifestyle destinations closer to where people live and work. Mall of Noida is envisioned as a destination that caters to this growing demand while enhancing the overall retail ecosystem of the city. We believe the project will contribute significantly towards making the Expressway region one of the most sought-after commercial and lifestyle destinations in NCR."

With Noida's population expanding, office occupancy levels improving, luxury residential developments gaining momentum, and infrastructure projects such as the Noida International Airport accelerating regional growth, retail assets located within strategic growth corridors are expected to witness strong demand in the coming years. Mall of Noida is poised to become one of the most anticipated retail and commercial destinations in the region, offering businesses, retailers, investors, and consumers a modern platform that reflects the aspirations of a rapidly growing city. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)