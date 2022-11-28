Wings International Publication announces Amazon Bestselling Author of Year 2022

Amazon Bestselling Author of the Year 2022 by Wings International Publication

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/SRV): Wings International Publication has recently published the following writers' books to advance knowledge in this world. Wings International Publication assists authors in bringing their knowledge and experience into the form of non-fiction and self-help books. Such books have been written by business owners, trainers, coaches, specialists, and consultants who have led clients in their industries for decades.

Books are the primary source of information and knowledge. In India, we have excellent authors and the finest screenwriters who write books to inform, persuade and entertain readers. Authors create a positive impact on the reader's lives.

List of Amazon Bestselling Author of Year 2022

- Dr. Nanda Sirari, book "Menopause Matters: A New Beginning", is a qualified medical professional, certified in creative writing and nutrition.

- Saradha Sundararaj, book "33 Montessori Secrets: To Create a Genius Child", is a Montessori Director & The Principal of Lotus Kids Montessori School.

- Riddhi Chedda, book "A Black Rose: Blooming from Oblivion to Glory", is a prolific jewellery designer and storyteller.

- Dada Bhapkar & Mohsin Pathan, book "Yes! I Love Money", Dada Bhapkar is a International trainer and Foundational Coach. Mohsin Pathan is a NLP Expert, trainer and counsellor.

- Pritam Patil, book "Fast and Easy Guide to Wealth Creation", Director at PGP Wealth, he turned is a millionaire, coming from lower middle class family and want to teach same to world.

- Rashmi Gore, book "Freedom in 90 Days!!! Engage, Educate, Earn", is a Director of Reshimnati Matrimony, a lifelong learner, and an entrepreneur.

- Nidhi Khemka, book "The Fit Foodie: Quick tips + yummy recipes for health", is India's one of the most successful result-oriented nutritionists, run her clinic called, "The Right Diet".

- Dr. Mayank Rajyaguru, book "Protector in Action: The Revolutionary & Ultimate Self Defense Instrument", is the inventor and patent holder of "The Protector Instrument".

- Aashish Patidar, book "Property Shastra: A Vedic Guide to Buy the Right Property", is an Interantionally acclaimed Vastu Expert and has Master's Degree in Management Studies and serves a global clientele.

- Ramesh Natarajan, book "Batteries Demystified: Ramesh Natarajan Introduces You to the World of Batteries", exDirector at Unik Batteries & Automation, key note speaker, & has conducted technical training sessions accross world.

- Meher Munshi, book "Cheese Chilli Toast", is a dreamer, smart and emotionally intelligent 5th grader at Cascade Ridge Elementary, USA.

- Anshul Sharma, book "Be Thirsty in Your 30s: A Definitive Guide to Get You What You Want & 'Deserve' ", is a Naval officer with over 15 years of experience.

- Tehseen Mehdi Dudani, book "#Be Instawise: A Sneak Peak into What Awaits You as You Enter your 20's, 30's, 40's and Beyond!", has over 20 years of diverse corporate work experience and is an entrepreneur.

- Trupti Dighe, book "Your Child is Unique. Are You??: Understanding Tips and Tricks of Parenting", is an founder of Acchhebacche Pre-school, expert in the field of Parenting, having experience of two decades.

- Tushar Naik, book "Medical Representative: An Indispensable Medium for the Pharmaceutical Industry", is a Accredited as a multifaceted Healthcare Sales & Marketing Expert.

- Dr. Mythri Shankar, book "Ease: How to Lose Weight, Heal, Prevent and Reverse Disease", is Specialized in Nuclear Medicine, Board Certified Lifestyle Medicine Physician, & TEDx Speaker.

- Mohammad Sabri, book "The World is Within You: A Proven Process for Achieving any Goal in Life and Controlling Your Destiny.", is a Strategic Sales & Operations Management Executive 30+yrs/ Bromine Manufacturing and Business Expert.

- Dr. Kumar Nanaware, book "Post-Mortem of Post-Mortem", is M.B.B.S, D.V.D, has performed 10000+ postmartms over 33 years of active medical service.

- Sagar Garve, book "Mindset to Life Set", is a YouTube Video Coach & a Business Coach.

- Kiran Tandon, book "Extra Ordinary Experiences of an (Extra) Ordinary Girl", is a Human Resource and Management expert who has served the corporate sector for over two decades.

These books have been released on Amazon International and Amazon India. Within a few days of release, most authors and their books were ranked #1 on Amazon.

Wings International Publication is India's fastest-growing publishing house. It helps first-time authors publish digital (Kindle) and physical books in Indian and International markets. Wings International Publication is instrumental in bringing best authors and books every year in association with India's Most Prestigious Awards "Golden Book Awards".

