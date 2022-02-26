Winners of the Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar 2022, felicitated at Reseal.In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI/PNN): Reseal Market Research and Film Company - Reseal.in (https://www.reseal.in) recently organized the Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar 2022 on the date of January 5, 2022 in Nashik. The award ceremony was organized to recognize and honour those who have contributed to and excelled in the business world.

Winners of the awards were felicitated by Bollywood Actress Sonalee Kulkarni, Ram Pathade CEO Bharat ATM and Host of the Pannel Discussion Program, Ho. Guest Dattaray Thaware - Regional Officer MCED, Ho. Guest Shreya Shah - Director Parksyde Homes and Sudhir Kumar Pathade- Managing Director, Reseal.in. Furthermore, the showcase also enables these businesses to gain exposure and also boost their morale.

With years of experience and state-of-the-art facilities, (https://www.reseal.in) Reseal - Market Research and Film Company has cemented its position as one of the best in the market. It has global presence across the UK, Asia, the Middle East, and other emerging markets. The team at Reseal comprises market research specialists, analysts, moderators, consumer research specialists, and business strategists.

First-hand information and prudent analysis of various industries, technologies, economic and non-economic factors, and other aspects in the industry to identify prospective growth areas and gain a competitive edge is the core of Reseal.in.

Winners at the Maharashtra Udyog Ratna Puraskar 2022 are as follows:

-Most Trusted Manufacturer Of Chain Link Fencing Machine - Prakash Fabrication Works

-Maharashtra's Leading Tea Brand - Ashwini Amruttulya

-Youngest Female Entrepreneur Of The Year - Sanjana Sarojkumar Ingale

-Best Financial Services Provider In Mumbai - Bipin P. Nagda

-Excellence In Health & Wellness - Dr. Shirin Inamdar

-One Of The Leading Diabetologists In Maharashtra - Dr. Bhagyesh Bhalchandra Kulkarni

-Best Educational Institute In Maharashtra For Physics, Chemistry & Biology - IIB Nanded & Latur

-Most Trusted Customised Tailor Brand In Maharashtra - Arun Tailor & Collection

-Excellent Eco Solar Solutions Provider In Maharashtra - Eco Solar Solutions

-One Of The Leading Auto Components Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Mr. Nishant Prakash Gargote (Nig's India)

-Best Agro Pond Liner Sheets Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Machhindra Abaso Ghodake

-Most Innovative Construction Company In Maharashtra - Mahavir Construction

-Superlative Business Person In Maharashtra - Avanti Amol Kotasthane

-One Of The Leading Multitasking Company In Maharashtra - Veera Industries

-Best Digital Marketing Coach In Maharashtra - Santosh Rambhau Shengal

-Most Popular Industrial Construction Company In Nashik - M/s Kalakruti Constructions

-Excellence In Water Purification Services & Repairing - Jeevika Purifier Services Pvt Ltd

-Quality Homemade Namkeen Products Manufacturer & Distributor in Maharashtra - Nari Shakti Gruh Udyog.

-Multitasking Businessman Of The Year - Roshan Ananda Kale

-One Of the Trending Female Dresses Franchise Provide In Maharashtra - Manpan Samuh

-Emerging Women Entrepreneur Of The Year - Mrs. Aruna Subhash Beldar

-Best Banking Services Provider In Maharashtra - Mauli Navnirman Nidhi Limited

-Best Homemade Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Kolhapur - Dr. Sumeetraa P. Bhosale

-Excellence In Education For ICSE, CBSE & SSC In Pune - Empower Education

-Emerging Construction Company In Maharashtra For Building, Road, Highways & Bridges - Habitus Buildwell Pvt. Ltd.

-Best Tea Franchise Model In Maharashtra - Avval Chaha

-Most Trusted And Promising Software Company in Maharashtra - Kodeo Software Technology

-Emerging Business Personality In Dhule - Dhiraj Chandrakant Sonawane

-Most Creative Doors Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Infinity Enterprises

-Most Trusted Jewellery Shop In Solapur - M/s Gajanan Ramchandra Ratnaparkhi Jewellers

-One Of The Leading Multispecialty Hospital In Mantha - Borade Hospital

-One Of The Leading Jewellery Brand In Maharashtra - Fancy Re Jewellers

-Most Trusted Nidhi Company In Beed - The Marathwada Urban Co. Op. Cr. Society

-Most Trusted Agro Farming Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - National Agro Polyclinic

-Best Murrah Buffalo Supplier & Dairy Farmer In Maharashtra - Mr. Yuvraj Vitthal Medankar

-Best Essentail Oils Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Vikram Vilas Tattu

-Best Event Management Company In Solapur - Zain (Zainulaabedin) Sadik Jahagirdar

-Best Kanda Pohe Outlet And Franchise Provider In Maharashtra - Kande Pohe Ani Barach Kahi

-One Of The Trending Men's Clothing Retail Outlets Provider In Maharashtra - Mr. Sachin Gangadhar Narwade

-Superlative Icon Of Maharashtra - Mr. Atul Vitthalrao Wakode

-Most Trusted Family Shopping Retail Outlets Provider In Maharashtra - Atlance

-Youngest Distributor In FMCG Products In Maharashtra - Shripad Agency

-One Of The Leading Aromatic Incense Sticks Manufacturing Company In Baramati -Priyani Agarbatti And Perfumery (Dream's)

-Best Tours & Travels Company In Solapur - Ambika Tours And Travels

-Excellence In Women Awareness Programmes & Sanitary Napkins Manufacturing - Shirley Plus

-Most Popular House Keeping Services Provider Company In Dhule - Sanskruti House Keeping -Services Most Promising Paint Manufacturing Company In Maharashtra - Yash Industries

-Best Pesticides Manufacturer & Supplier Company In Maharashtra - Matrix Bio Control India Pvt. Ltd.

-Most Creative Gaming Designer & Developer In Maharashtra - Abhishek Deshpande

-Excellence In Bakery Products Manufacturer & Supplier In Maharashtra - Fresh-Up Bakery

-One Of The Best Civil Contractor in Maharashtra - Mahesh Popatlal Gundecha

-Most Trusted Competitive Educational Hub In Nashik - Surya Career Academy

-Most Innovative Business Person Of The Year - Shri. Zaware Baburao Thakaji

-Best Quality Premium Clothing Shop In Nashik - T S Cloth House

-Best Company For Making Cotton Wicks, Machinery & Self Employment For The City - RRK Industries Pvt. Ltd.

-Best Physician & MD Medicine Doctor & Clinic In Nashik - Sharmisha Clinic

-One Of The Leading Company In Fire Safety & Protection In Maharashtra - Lifeline Fire Services

-Best Hygienic Sanitary Napkins Manufacturer In Maharashtra - Tenssfree India Pvt. Ltd

-Most Promising Water Treatment Solution Provider In Maharashtra - Advista Technosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

-Best Lithium Battery Manufacturer In Maharashtra - E-Mmortal Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

