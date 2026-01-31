VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, today announced the launch of SIGNA™ Prime Elite, its latest MR imaging system, at the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) 2026 Annual Conference in Hyderabad. Manufactured at Wipro GE Healthcare's MDM facility - the company's PLI factory, SIGNA™ Prime Elite is the latest addition to its pioneering 'Made in India' portfolio. The MR system combines advanced imaging intelligence with patient-centric design to deliver faster, more comfortable scans and improved diagnostic confidence. India is witnessing a sharp rise in noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which account for over 66% of all deaths, underscoring an urgent need for early detection and advanced diagnostic solutions. SIGNA™ Prime Elite has been engineered for faster scan times, precision-led diagnosis, and enhanced workflow efficiency, empowering clinicians with greater diagnostic confidence to deliver high-quality care. Powered by AIR Recon DL™, a deep-learning image reconstruction technology, the system offers sharper image clarity, reduced noise, and faster scan times. These innovations improve diagnostic confidence while shortening the patient journey.

"As a proud local partner in India's healthcare journey, our purpose goes beyond products. Our focus is long-term and local - to Make in India, and lead from India. With SIGNA™ Prime Elite, we are expanding our strong portfolio of Made in India MedTech, designed to expand access, elevate clinical confidence, and deliver reliability at scale. We are investing in localization--not as a project, but as a strategy--to power sustainable growth for India's healthcare system," said Chaitanya Sarawate, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare and President & CEO, GE HealthCare South Asia. "We are proud to introduce the SIGNA™ Prime Elite -- a powerful new addition to Wipro GE Healthcare's pioneering Made-in-India portfolio and a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to world-class diagnostic technology across the country. This breakthrough platform has been engineered to maximize diagnostic potential while delivering clinical excellence at the speed and scale India needs today. With SIGNA™ Prime Elite we are bringing advanced MR innovation and the power of AI to imaging in a way that truly transforms care," said Raghavendra Rao, Business Head - Imaging, Wipro GE Healthcare South Asia.

Compared to non-deep learning GE HealthCare scanners, SIGNA™ Prime Elite achieves up to 37% reduction in table time*, enabling quicker throughput. AI-enabled workflow solutions further streamline MR exams, with AIR Touch™ automatically selecting optimal coil combinations, while AIR x™ applies 'deep learning' to detect anatomy and prescribe MRI slices -- even in complex neurological and knee cases. Together, these tools eliminate sources of variation, improve reproducibility, and allow clinicians to focus on patients. Additionally, the MR system's blanket-like AIR™ Coils allow natural positioning and shorten preparation time, while a flared bore entrance with feet-first scanning adds clearance and headspace, easing exams for claustrophobic patients.

SIGNA™ Prime Elite is green from site to scan. Its compact footprint and lower 60 KVA power consumption make installation easier, enabling hospitals and diagnostic centers beyond major metros to offer advanced MR imaging and expand access to care. Additionally, with Intelligent Magnet Technology reducing helium use by up to 75%*, the solution supports more sustainable operations while redefining the future of MR imaging. Wipro GE Healthcare is among the first MedTech companies to 'Make in India - for India and the world' over the past three decades. In 2024, Wipro GE Healthcare announced an investment of over INR8000 Crores in manufacturing output & local R & D over next 5 years.

About Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Wipro GE Healthcare Private Limited is a Joint Venture (JV) between GE Precision Healthcare LLC, USA, and Wipro Enterprises Limited, India. Established in 1990, it is one of the most successful and longest-running JVs in the region with operations spread across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. The company is one of the most premium Medical Technology players in the South Asia region. Wipro GE Healthcare is focused on addressing some of the toughest healthcare challenges - helping lower maternal and infant deaths, enabling early detection of cancer, providing precision-care pathways for heart diseases, and driving better outcomes for trauma patients, among others.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient's journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

