Wurfel awarded the Best Modular Kitchen Brand, Again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel has been honoured with the 'Best Modular Kitchen Brand' award for the fourth year in a row.

On the occasion of the award ceremony, Emeka Ukwuomah - Head of Expansion at Wurfel said, "We are extremely glad and filled with gratitude that we have been awarded the best modular kitchen brand for the 4th successive year. This helps us to come closer to our dream of becoming the trendsetting modular kitchen brand in the country and make our nation proud by making a mark in the global kitchen map."

With 40 studios (and growing), Wurfel is the biggest chain of modular kitchen brand in the country.

The 'Times Business Awards 2021' celebrated the best and the brightest minds in the industry for their entrepreneurial and business success and acknowledges awardees for their exemplary and ground-breaking performance in their respective business verticals every year. The award has become a benchmark for excellence for the corporate sector in the country.

The event was marked by the distinguished presence of the Excise Minister, H. Nagesh, who joined in to cheer the entrepreneurs who shone during these trying times in their respective fields. The ceremony was also graced by famous Bollywood celebrities Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu and Kabir Bedi as chief guests who presented the awards.

Wurfel has always worked towards its vision of bringing the contemporary elegance and sophistication of a European modular kitchen to every Indian household and has successfully redefined the modular kitchen industry in the country by bringing the best of Europe for India.

The wide range of Wurfel products come with a 10-year warranty period and are manufactured under the highest precision level. The secret to success lies in the superior standards that they maintain in terms of not just designing but also manufacturing, installation, servicing and other comprehensive solutions.

As a brand, Wurfel is ethical by practice, transparent in all processes and strongly believes that these virtues have helped them immensely to rise to the position of being the market leader. At the same time, they are extremely humbled by the love and trust that they have received from their valued customers over the years.

Wurfel Product Portfolio:

Modular Kitchens:

Experience European finesse with Wurfel, India's #1 award-winning modular kitchen brand.

Wardrobes:

Experience the beauty and aesthetics of Wurfel wardrobes that are personalised to suit your lifestyle.

Complete Home Interiors:

Wurfel delivers only exclusive luxury home interiors. They believe in creating homes that make a unique style statement.

Wurfel promises "Best Price for Quality" and they believe and practice customer satisfaction as part of the company culture. The young and energetic team passionately strives and work towards putting a smile on each and every face of their valued clients.

FB handle: (https://www.facebook.com/brandwurfel)

Website: (https://www.wurfel.in)

Toll free: 1800 3000 2926

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)