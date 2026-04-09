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Schools to remain closed for Assembly Elections 2026: Full state list

Schools and colleges will remain closed today, April 9, in several states due to Assembly Elections 2026, with holidays depending on state orders and regions where polling is scheduled

Schools to be closed for Assembly Elections 2026

School Holiday: Schools to be closed for Assembly Elections 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

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On April 9, 2026, several states and Union Territories will hold their Assembly Elections. To facilitate voting and boost turnout, authorities typically declare public holidays in areas where polling is scheduled.
 
School closures depend on state-specific government orders and the scale of elections, even though polling days are usually observed as public holidays.
 
To make it easier for families to plan around Election Day, authorities have also extended the holiday to government offices, private businesses, and commercial institutions. 

State-Wise School Holiday on April 9

On April 9, all government, aided, and private schools and institutions will remain closed as the state votes across all 140 Assembly constituencies. Many educational facilities will also serve as polling stations. Voting will be conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026.
 

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Puducherry 
Educational institutions in Puducherry will remain closed on April 9, 2026, due to Legislative Assembly elections covering all 30 seats. To encourage voter turnout, a holiday has also been extended to offices, along with schools and colleges.
 
Assam 
April 9 has been designated for voting in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 (126 seats). To facilitate polling and the use of school buildings as booths, several local authorities are expected to announce school closures in polling areas, though official notifications may vary by district. 
 
Goa 
In Goa, a paid holiday has been declared on April 9, 2026, due to bye-elections in the 21-Ponda Assembly constituency. Schools and other educational institutions in affected areas are also expected to remain closed due to polling arrangements.
 
Karnataka 
Polling for a few bye-election seats in Karnataka is scheduled for April 9. Authorities have reiterated that voters are entitled to a paid holiday, while announcements regarding school closures are typically made closer to the date, in line with local directives.
 
Nagaland & Tripura 
Both states will participate in the Assembly Elections cycle on April 9, 2026. While formal notifications are issued closer to polling day, local administrations usually declare school holidays in polling areas to support voter participation.

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Topics : State assembly polls Assembly Election school children

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 6:54 AM IST

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