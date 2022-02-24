Wurkr launches Startup Program Enabling Startups around the World

London [UK]/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Wurkr, the UK and India-based immersive SaaS Digital Workplace application enabling collaboration and productivity while working from anywhere, has announced an innovative program for startups around the world.

Using this program, companies can enjoy premium features such as adding up to 50 team members to their Wurkr workplace, having up to 10 people in a video meeting, enjoying real-time chat, screen sharing, grid view, room lock, 2000 video minutes per month, customer support, and multiple screen sharing.

Wurkr is aimed at enhancing productivity and focuses on employee engagement while helping organizations build their company culture across distributed and remote teams. The company offers customizable workspaces, with a virtual environment allowing everyone into the same room and simulating a physical workspace. Further, real-time chats, screen-share and video conferencing through Wurkr enable better collaboration while allowing startups to explore new ways of working together. Wurkr is focused on boosting productivity across the board and enables happy teamwork and enhanced productivity.

According to Annil Chandel, CEO and Co-founder, Wurkr, "We started Wurkr with the aim of enabling hybrid work and ensuring that employees can collaborate efficiently during all workstyles. Collaboration and consistent communication are especially necessary for startups and this is why we have created a plan specifically targeting their requirements. Wurkr believes that it is important to promote startups to bolster innovation and this program will surely bridge all workstyle gaps and enable startups to perform to the best of their capabilities."

Under the initiative, Wurkr will offer its USD 999 annual plan at a massive discount, allowing startups to access the same services at USD 99. Companies can qualify for the program if they satisfy the following criteria: startup must be less than five years old, startup should have funding less than USD 5M and startups' employee strength should be below 50. Startups can apply for the plan by logging in to Wurkr.io/Startups. Additionally, applying startups can also avail Wurkr's partner offers from companies like WeWork, FreshDesk, Deel, and OnTop, helping them prepare for all requirements related to hybrid work and distributed teams.

Wurkr is committed to creating digital products that are shaping the future of the workspace. The company has strongly championed a 'work from anywhere' approach for businesses of all sizes, as a way to support employee engagement, wellbeing, and successful work-life integration by connecting distributed teams through advanced video technology and more.

Founded in 2018, Wurkr is a single, comprehensive digital workplace SaaS-based management platform that combines the strongest benefits of working from anywhere and being physically present with your colleagues. Wurkr's immersive experience empowers people to feel like a valued part of a team, to effectively connect and collaborate with their colleagues from wherever they happen to be located at the time. Almost 300,000 subscribers and 4000+ organisations choosing Wurkr, customers include ContentSquare, WeWork India, Deel, OnTop, Divami, Nomadgao, Gyde, Swansea University, HiveMind, One Tree Planted, Hindustan Times and Hastee.

Visit (https://wurkr.io) to experience Wurkr's free virtual workplace for 30 days.

