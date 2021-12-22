ZinQ Technologies set to clock over INR 75 Cr in revenue this fiscal year

You would like to read
- ZinQ Technologies targeting 100 percent localisation within the next six months; starts exporting to the Middle East
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Carborundum Universal Limited on investment in PLUSS Advanced Technologies
- Saptaanga Model, paving growth for leaders- A leadership conclave for financial experts
- Mobilla, a reputed household brand, is all set to launch its 6 new range of lifestyle accessories making every moment special for its customers
- Nestled in the bustling city of Pune, the Orbis School has a cheerful motto "Celebrate Learning"
New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZinQ Technologies, a homegrown lifestyle and accessories startup, today announced that it aims to clock INR 75 Crore in revenue this fiscal, i.e., FY 21-22.
Having marked a significant growth of 100% in FY 20-21, the company is in a hyper-growth phase driven by its cool designs and performance-based IT and audio products.
ZinQ Technologies aims to capture a bigger share of the ever-growing market for the electronic gadgets industry in India and the Middle East. The brand is rapidly expanding into global markets such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia to provide best-in-class consumer tech products to its customers. With the growth in consumer demand, the budding electronic brand is planning to further expand its product range in Audio categories.
Commenting on the growth, Arnav Mutneja, Founder, ZinQ Technologies, said, "We are pleased to announce that we have achieved positive growth during this transitional year. ZinQ Technologies is committed towards providing innovative products which further enable us to target a significant rise in the overall business. We believe that our constant focus on the innovative tech industry and the need of the customers keep us ahead and we will continue to implement the growth strategy at a faster pace in the coming year."
The company is also consistently increasing its workforce in its warehousing, logistics and marketing departments with experienced leadership level professionals, in order to expand business reach and more conversions.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor