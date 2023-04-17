"Akshay Chaudhary: The Fantasy Sports Expert Taking YouTube by Storm"
.
Akshay Chaudhary, the man behind the popular YouTube channel "Fantasy Counsel," has taken the online world by storm with his expertise in fantasy sports. His journey from a cricket enthusiast to a multi-millionaire entrepreneur is inspiring.
Akshay's love for cricket started at a young age when he joined a cricket academy in Dehradun in 2007. He played cricket until 10th grade, after which his parents asked him to focus on his studies. However, he continued to play cricket in his spare time and even played at a school in Dariyaganj after completing 10th grade.
After completing his 12th-grade boards, Akshay pursued Mechanical Engineering from Galgotiya, which eventually disconnected him from cricket. He later got a job in Material Planning in Kuwait but always had a passion for watching and playing cricket.
In 2016-17, Fantasy Cricket was introduced, and Akshay started playing. He had a talent for predicting team strategies and how the game would play out on the pitch. He continued to play and earned a lot of money, mainly from the Indian Premier League (IPL), International matches, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Akshay was in India for vacation, and all flights were canceled. The IPL was taking place in Dubai, and his friend suggested he start making money from his talent for forming teams. He started playing and gained many audiences through his Instagram page.
After IPL, the Big Bash League came in December, and Akshay thought he would give it a shot. He gained popularity that grew his audience. He decided to start a YouTube channel in 2021, and his journey to reach 100k subscribers began.
Akshay's YouTube channel was even offered promotions with Shubham Dubey. He resigned from his job in Kuwait and explained to his family that he would be quitting his job to focus on Fantasy Games. It was a tough job to explain to his family, especially his mother, who was in the Air Force. However, they eventually understood and supported him.
Akshay has interviewed many cricket legends, including Virender Sehwag, and had live sessions with Pragyan Ojha and Prakash Chopra. He has become hyperactive on Instagram, and his primary goal is to reach one million subscribers.
Before going to Kuwait, Akshay had started his startup, The Veg Van, which delivered fruits and vegetables. Notwithstanding, Akshay contracted Canthimima Titus, which led to the loss of his vision. He was in a dark black room for three months at Shroff Hospital, and it was an incurable disease. However, he was lucky and eventually gained his vision back.
Akshay Chaudhary's journey from playing cricket to becoming a multi-millionaire entrepreneur is inspiring. His passion for cricket and talent for forming teams have made him a popular name in the fantasy sports world. His story teaches us to never give up on our dreams and pursue them relentlessly.
https://www.instagram.com/fantasycounsel/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 11:11 AM IST