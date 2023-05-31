ARAPL RaaS Strengthens US Operations with Appointment of Toyota Lift Northwest as Channel Partner
.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: ARAPL RaaS, a leading hardware agnostic technology company specializing in Robotic and Warehouse Automation, announced the appointment of Toyota Lift Northwest today as its first sales and service partner for the USA market. This partnership also witnesses the introduction of software customization by ARAPL RaaS for its clients in addition to its other offerings. This partnership is a significant milestone for ARAPL RaaS in its US operations, as it aims to expand its market reach to have representation in 80% of the US market by 2023.
As the appointed channel partner, Toyota Lift Northwest will play a crucial role in driving sales, managing installations and providing after-sales service for ARAPL RaaS products. This partnership allows ARAPL RaaS to leverage Toyota Lift Northwest's expertise and market knowledge to effectively serve customers in the USA. It also enables ARAPL RaaS to offer customized software solutions to Toyota Lift Northwest, enabling them to handle any technology concerns faced, especially in the warehousing segment. Toyota Lift Northwest has also demonstrated its commitment to this partnership by establishing an experience zone where clients can witness the ARAPL RaaS Zeus solution in a live working environment. The experience zone serves as a platform to showcase the product's capabilities and has already attracted multiple interested clientele.
Milind Padole, Managing Director, ARAPL RaaS, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with Toyota Lift Northwest as our first sales and service partner for the US market. This collaboration represents a significant step in expanding our reach and delivering our innovative automation solutions to customers across the country. Toyota Lift Northwest's expertise and strong market presence make them an ideal partner for our growth and expansion in the market."
"We are thrilled to be appointed as the first sales and service partner for ARAPL RaaS in the US market. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for Toyota Lift Northwest to expand our offerings and deliver cutting-edge robotic and warehouse automation solutions to our customers. ARAPL RaaS's innovative technologies and expertise perfectly complement our commitment to providing exceptional material handling equipment and solutions. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive growth, deliver value to our clients, and contribute to the advancement of the automation industry in the USA." added Ashwini Wankhede, President of Toyota Lift Northwest.
This partnership would also impact the ARAPL retail investors as it augurs well for all stakeholders of ARAPL, which has an 80% stake in ARAPL RaaS. As ARAPL's subsidiary,
this move by ARAPL RaaS will increase the company's footprint in the US with cost efficiencies and increased reach at the centre of the company's growth trajectory.
Currently, ARAPL RaaS has a dedicated team of professionals operating in the US. This decision to appoint channel partners aligns with ARAPL RaaS's strategy to adopt a more contemporary approach to sales and operations in line with US standards. By collaborating with Toyota Lift Northwest, ARAPL RaaS can benefit from their established network and customer relationships to accelerate market penetration. As the company expands its operations and network through channel partners, it aims to further strengthen its presence and deliver exceptional automation solutions to customers across the country.
About ARAPL:
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL), the first and only robotic company to be listed in BSE, is a Turnkey Automation Solution provider for automotive industries and parking automation In the realty sector. They serve customers like Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors; Mahindra & Mahindra, Piaggio, Cosma Manga, Lodha, Ruparel, NL, Rudrakash; smart cities at large, etc. It is a Pune-based company established in 2005, leading in the automation world for more than a decade, serving all Sectors. ARAPL has been working quietly for the past three years on the vision and conversation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space. They have also invested in a Bangalore-based company, Dheeyantra research labs, again in the AI space. They build robots in warehousing automation & education robots with futuristic capabilities.
About ARAPL RaaS: ARAPL RaaS is a technology company that specializes in Robotic and Warehouse Automation. ARAPL RaaS is a subsidiary of ARAPL Affordable Robotics and Automation Ltd. ARAPL RaaS uses AI and machine learning to automate every aspect of their service; ARAPL RaaS has filed for 6 patents, developed 5 Proprietary software, and multiple algorithms, which make its solutions future-ready. Fungible and adaptable to the changing patterns of consumer demand, the solutions provided by ARAPL RaaS can help its customers improve manpower productivity by up to 400% while saving 30% off rentals; their autonomous robots enable Lights-Off operations without human assistance.
First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:29 PM IST