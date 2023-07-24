Coimbatore is fast emerging as a vibrant major industrial hub, not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in the entire South India. The region known for its traditional entrepreneurship, innovation and Engineering skills has been contributing in a big way to the economic growth of the region.The favourable industrial policy of the Tamil Nadu Government has resulted in industries looking at the state, particularly locations like Coimbatore for manufacturing. Recently Tamil Nadu had reached the top slot in Electronic exports ahead of U.P., Karnataka and Maharastra. The Electronic exports from T.N. during 2022 – 23 touched Rs. 44,044 crores resulting in a 223% growth in the last 2 years. STRONG INDUSTRIAL BASEThe Coimbatore region traditionally strong in Textiles, Textile machinery, Motors & Pumps and Engineering sectors is now part of the Defence corridor and has several vibrant Private Sector Companies in Defence manufacturing, thanks to Central Government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives. There are innumerable small scale and medium scale enterprises that act as ancillary units. It also has numerous foundries and precision tool manufacturing units that supply vital parts to the domestic and international markets. The presence of a vast pool of experts, technical man power and entrepreneurs has made the city a preferred choice.READY TO USE INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS AT SEZ ZONEApart from TIDEL Park and Industrial Estates, Coimbatore boasts of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Now opportunity is knocking on the doors of those with fire in the belly to kick- start their entrepreneurial visions and ventures in Coimbatore.Two massive ready to use industrial sheds of 2,84,000 sq.ft and 1,54,000 sq.ft are available for lease at the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Coimbatore to provide them the growth trajectory. These sheds are ideal for setting up units for manufacturing Automobiles, Automobiles Spares, Heavy Equipment Components, Electrical and Electronic spares, Chips, LEDs, Electric Vehicles and Robotic, Generators, Semiconductors , Valves etc., The sheds have several facilities like heavy cranes, DG set, Power and water utilities. SE Forge Ltd., Suzlon Energy, L&T MDBA and ZF Wind Power are some of the well known companies that have already set shop in the SEZ and are functioning well. INDUSTRIAL LAND FOR LEASE AT SEZ ZONE Besides the above, plain land of 7.00 Acres and 3.66 Acres with plug-and-play facilities is also available for lease. The promoters of these industrial sheds also offer built-to-suit premises. The design team would work with the aspirants to create the infrastructure suitable for their requirement with dedicated power and water utilities within a short time.More details can be had by mail to coimbatoresez@gmail.com.Phone : +91 94875 95017