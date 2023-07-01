The 3rd Edition of Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 lauded brands that created exceptional workplaces, and inspired in challenging timesWhen the going gets tough, the tough get going. And in times of adversity, a few exceptional organisations have risen above the rest, creating workplaces that become beacons of inspiration and admiration. Navigating stormy business climates, these organisations have crafted distinctive and aspirational environments that foster resilience, engagement, and growth. They stand as shining examples of what is possible when leadership, culture, and innovation converge. Exceptional organisations, unparalleled experiencesTaking challenges head-on and turning them into opportunities, these standout organisations were recognised a Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 in a celebratory ceremony that lauded them for their remarkable growth journeys. This landmark event delved into the stories of these remarkable organisations, exploring the strategies, practices, and values that enabled them to create workplaces worthy of adulation and emulation. The 3rd edition of this unique initiative was shaped by insights gleaned from an industry-wide consumer study conducted by LeadCap Ventures, which appraised brands on the 7 identifiers of culture, namely:Employee CentricityOrganisational PurposeIntrapreneurial CultureDiversity, Equality, and InclusionSafety & TrustGrowth, Recognition, & RewardsWork-life BalanceThe organisations recognised as part of this initiative included:NTPC LimitedDanfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd.Andaz DelhiBaxter Healthcare (India)Bharat Heavy Electricals LimitedBoston Consulting GroupBurns & McDonnell Engineering India Private LimitedBUSINESSNEXTCadila Pharmaceuticals LimitedCampus Activewear LtdClearCoforge Ltd.CybleDryChem India Pvt. Ltd.EY Global Delivery ServicesFleetguard Filters Pvt. Ltd.GRT Jewellers (India) Private LimitedH.K.Designs (India) LLPIDFC FIRST Bank LimitedJ.K.Fenner (India) LimitedJMS Mining Private LimitedJohnson Controls IndiaKirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.Larsen & ToubroLixil India Pvt. Ltd.Lumina Datamatics LtdMoglixP. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research CenterPoonawalla Fincorp LimitedProcter & Gamble IndiaRandstad IndiaSafexpress Private LimitedSanghvi Movers LimitedShirdi Sai Electricals LtdSHREE RAMKRISHNA EXPORTS PVT. LTD.Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research CentreState Bank of IndiaSyrma SGS Technology LimitedTavantTeleperformanceTenova Technologies Pvt. Ltd.VA TECH WABAG LIMITEDVandana Global LtdVijaya Diagnostic Centre LimitedWelspun India limitedWestin Garden CityXebiaZydus Wellness LimitedOffering his thoughts, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said, “At the heart of every successful organisation lies its people, and crafting exceptional workplace experiences is the key to unlocking their full potential. We believe that when employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered, they become catalysts for innovation, collaboration, and growth. The organisations recognised as a Most Preferred Workplace 2023-24 epitomise this philosophy, creating an environment that nurtures talent, fosters well-being, and encourages personal and professional development. Exceptional workplace experiences not only attract and retain top talent but also drive organizational success, fuelling creativity, and building a culture of excellence. By investing in our people, we lay the foundation for a thriving organisation that is future-ready and poised for greatness, and none embody this better than those that form this galaxy of greatness.”Team Marksmen:Team Marksmen's mission is to bring knowledge communities to life and help business leaders from all sectors navigate the contours of a changing world order. This is accomplished by utilising a variety of bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms, such as Roundtables, Summits & Conferences, Workshops, and Recognition Ceremonies.We collaborate with leading thinkers from various industries on the most pressing issues confronting organisations, governments, and society, and we share our findings through thought-provoking content on our daily news and insights website, marksmendaily.com, and our quarterly business and lifestyle magazine, in Focus.To learn more, write to us today: contact@teammarksmen.com