Forged in the crucible of leadership
The Business Icons of India 2023 have proven their mettle with their feats of excellence, setting new benchmarks for others to aspire to
The events of the last few years have come together to create something of a perfect storm that will test even the most skilled of industry leaders helming the organisational ship. Fast-changing macroeconomic environments, unprecedented supply chain pressures, geopolitical pressures, and the changing nature of the workplace as well as our relationship with it are just some of the distinct forces reshaping our understanding of industry and society.
Even as these events roil the world around us, a clutch of elite leaders seem to naturally inspire confidence, loyalty, and hard work, while identifying a way forward for their flock. By learning in the most trying of circumstances and moving the needle, these savvy leaders are now reaping the rewards of their foresight. These are the Business Icons of India 2023, and their feats of excellence are setting the gold standard for others.
Taking a research-based approach, Team Marksmen recognised individuals worthy of this accolade by using multiple parameters.
Those recognised as Business Icons of India 2023 included:
- Alok Tandon, Co-CEO, PVR Ltd.
- Amit Chopra, MD India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevators India
- Ashok Ramachandran, President & CEO – India & South Asia, Schindler
- Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO, ICICI Lombard
- Colonel Chandhoke, MD, Victorinox India
- Dheeraj Arora, CEO, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd.
- Dinesh Aggarwal, CEO, RR Kabel
- Dr. Arika Bansal, MD, Eugenix Hair Sciences
- Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Chairman, Eugenix Hair Sciences
- Gautam Boda, Vice Chairman & MD, J.B. Boda Group
- Gautam Khanna, CEO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital
- Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance Limited
- Jayashree Vaidhyanathan, CEO, BCT Digital
- K. Narender Reddy, CEO, Natural Remedies
- Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India
- Manish Jha, MD, Briisk Ltd.
- Ramesh Kumar Mutha, MD, Mohan Mutha Exports Pvt. Ltd.
- Priyavrata Mafatlal, Vice Chairman, Arvind Mafatlal Group
- Sahil Jain, CEO – Hirschvogel Components India and Vice President, Hirschvogel Group
- Sanjay Koul, Chairman & MD, Timken India Ltd.
- Sanjeev Juneja, Founder, SBS Group of Companies
- Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd.
- Shivam Puri, CEO and Whole Time Director, Cipla Health
- Shri Shyam Sunder Beriwala, Chairman Emeritus, Shyam Steel Industries Limited
- Sridhar Dharmarajan , Executive VP & MD, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence India
- Supriya Badve, Executive Director, Belrise Industries Limited
- Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities
- Vikram Utamsingh, MD & India Leader, Alvarez & Marsal
- Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO, Welspun Corp Ltd.
- Vivek Kopparthi, Co-founder & CEO, NeoLight
This industry-led and research-driven knowledge platform brought together industry experts to ponder the nature of leadership, with stalwart speakers from across the industry sharing their views, such as Ashok Ramachandran, President & CEO India & South Asia, Schindler; Amit Chopra, MD India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Dinesh Aggarwal, CEO, RR Kabel; Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India; Shivam Puri, CEO and Whole Time Director, Cipla Health; Manpreet Singh, Chief Digital Officer, PwC India; Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevators India; and Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO, PNB Housing Finance.
Speaking at the event, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said, “It goes without saying that charting a course to a higher growth trajectory needs a skilled captain at the helm. One who ensures the tailwinds in play are fully leveraged, while course correcting or adjusting for environmental anomalies.
Modern leaders have a critical role to play in co-creating meaningful value for all stakeholders and society, creating a win-win situation that ensures growth is sustainable and inclusive, leaving no one behind. The many hats a modern leader must wear - that of a visionary, a growth architect, a coach, or a catalyst - make them a critical driving force for good. Those that we recognised as Business Icons of India 2023 fully epitomise this, and we salute their can-do spirit, hoping it serves as inspiration for others to rise and deliver for the greater good.”
First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:09 PM IST