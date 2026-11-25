A trader's gold loan falls due on Sunday, but repayment gets delayed until Wednesday. A message arrives notifying him of an additional charge. How much must he pay, and how is the amount determined?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines explain how financial institutions can levy such penalties, helping borrowers understand their obligations and avoid unexpected expenses.

What Counts as a Penal Charge on a Gold Loan?

Under RBI's fair lending instructions, a penalty imposed for breaching a material loan condition, such as missing a payment deadline, is classified as a penal charge rather than penal interest.

This distinction is important. Such fees must remain separate from the contracted borrowing rate. Lenders cannot capitalise these amounts or calculate further interest on them. These instructions took effect on January 1, 2024.