How to Market an Indian University
.
One of the most crucial responsibilities of university leadership is the strategic management of institutional assets. Beyond financial resources, one of the most valuable yet often overlooked assets is the institution’s brand equity. With close to 2 decades in corporate roles at Wipro and Hewlett-Packard, shaping marketing strategies and digital transformation for global brands across 20+ countries, I’ve learned that brand equity, though intangible, holds immense value for universities.
Globally, especially in the West, universities recognize this. Strengthening institutional reputation ranks second only to balancing budget.
"Academic excellence" is a term frequently used to define university’s identity. However, when every institution claims it, the phrase loses its uniqueness. To stand out in the crowded education landscape, Indian universities must dig deeper into their unique value propositions. It's essential for universities to clearly define their core beliefs, strengths, and areas for improvement. Attempting to excel in everything dilutes focus and effectiveness.
We must embrace that marketing strategy is institutional strategy.
The Strategic Role of Marketing in Higher-Ed
Marketing in higher-ed is often misunderstood. It’s seen as mere advertising or promotion, leading to gimmicky approaches. However, as my mentor Philip Kotler said, marketing is “the analysis, planning, implementation, and control of carefully formulated programs designed to bring about voluntary and satisfying exchanges of values with target markets to achieve organizational objectives.” Universities must align marketing with institutional strategy by defining value propositions and positioning statements, which should reflect the institution's core strategic goals and adhere to the 3 Rs: Real, Rare, and Relevant.
Misconceptions and Leadership Dynamics in University Marketing
Unfortunately, many university leaders—Chancellors, CEOs, and owners—misunderstand the role of marketing. They treat it as operational rather than strategic. Branding, too, is misunderstood. Every institution has a brand, but effective branding is about shaping perceptions and driving meaningful relationships. It’s not about logos and slogans—it’s about crafting a narrative that resonates with your audience.
For marketing to be effective, institutions need CMO with a seat at the leadership table. University leaders should also ask: Is our marketing team structured to achieve our goals? Do we have the right balance between centralized and decentralized responsibility?
Building a Marketing Strategy: Practical Steps
Here are some steps for universities to build a successful marketing strategy:
- Understand Your Brand Perception: Know how your institution’s brand is perceived by stakeholders. Rely on data, not anecdotes. This is the foundation of any effective marketing strategy.
- Define Your Big Idea: Build a brand strategy that runs parallel to your strategic planning process. Focus on the 3 Rs: Real, Rare, and Relevant.
- Leverage Digital Transformation: Digital marketing isn’t just about SEO or performance marketing. Focus on complete digital journey of students and ensure a seamless experience across touchpoints. The focus should shift from content coordination to content driving engagement and results.
- Measure Everything: Set clear expectations for marketing outcomes. Track KPIs across departments to ensure measurable progress.
Internationalization with Purpose
Many institutions sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) simply for the numbers. True international collaboration should deliver tangible benefits. During my years of consulting, I emphasized quality over quantity, ensuring partnerships delivered real value. Indian universities must adopt this approach as they expand internationally.
Incubation and Startup Centers: A Missed Opportunity
Having launched three successful startups and mentored several new ventures, I’ve seen universities with incubation centers that fail to deliver real impact. It’s not about how many startups exist on campus but about how many secure funding and scale. Universities should focus on imparting true entrepreneurial skills to prepare students for the real world.
A Call to Action for University Leaders
As Director of Marketing at Galgotias University, I’ve seen firsthand how marketing must be integrated into institutional strategy. Leaders must ask: Are marketing efforts aligned with long-term goals? Do we have the organizational capacity to support these efforts?
Addressing these questions will allow Indian universities to leverage marketing as a strategic asset, driving long-term success.
About Raj Singh Bhati
Raj Singh Bhati is a seasoned business consultant and marketing leader with over 20 years of experience in global corporations like Wipro and Hewlett-Packard. His expertise spans business consulting, digital transformation, and strategic growth, with international experience in over 20 countries, working with top retail and consumer goods brands across the US and Europe.
A B.Tech graduate with an MBA in Marketing from MDI Gurgaon, Raj holds 10+ certifications, including Lean, Six Sigma, PMP, and Sales & Marketing. His accolades, such as 'Mr. Dependable' and 'India’s Leading Growth Hacker,' reflect his commitment to excellence.
A successful entrepreneur with 3 startups, Raj is an active mentor and angel investor in India’s startup ecosystem. In a bold move, he transitioned from the corporate world to higher education, now serving as Director of Marketing at Galgotias University, where he’s setting new benchmarks in university marketing.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : Indian Universities
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:14 PM IST