IDigitalPreneur's Astitva Festival Takes India by Storm with Distinguished Speakers.
.
On April 30, 2023, history was made as Astitva by IDigitalPreneur - India’s Biggest Youth Festival took place in India. This first-of-its-kind festival brought together a massive audience of 18,000+ youngsters from across the country. The festival was organized by the visionary Ashutosh Pratihast, Founder & CEO of IDigitalPreneur, with a mission to guide India's youth towards, career growth, and personal development.
Featuring an exciting line-up of prominent speakers, including Financial Educator Pushkar Raj Thakur, YouTuber Coach BSR, Founder Arjun Deshpande, and Ashutosh Pratihast himself the youth fest aimed to empower young people to identify their weaknesses, problems, and distractions, and work on solving them. Other noteworthy speakers included Anubhav Dubey, Aryan Tripathi, Zeeshan Shaikh, Arjun Vaidya, Holistic Vedic Educator Janhvi Singh, Astro Arun Pandit and internationally celebrated Author Abhishek Kar.
Astitva was intricately designed to be a platform for individuals to embrace and understand the core values of culture. The festival was filled with exciting showcases, including cultural shows, panel discussions, detailed talks and Live Performances. With such a wide range of activities, Astitva became a hub for Gen Z to learn, grow, and upskill themselves, exploring the opportunities available for them in the market and also discovering their true potential.
Attendees were inspired to unleash their potential and seize opportunities for growth, wealth creation, cultural connect, and career advancement. The festival served as a vast ocean of possibilities, guiding young people to discover their ideal career paths, and empowering them to take the first steps towards success. As the festival drew to a close, a joyous celebration unfolded, symbolizing the triumph of stability over uncertainty. Enthusiastic young individuals lived in the moment, filled with determination and a resolute promise to forge ahead, leaving the past behind.
Thanks to the impressive speaker line-up and massive attendance, Astitva by IDigitalPreneur was a resounding success and marked a significant moment in India's Biggest Youth Culture. By guiding young people towards personal development and professional growth, the festival played a vital role in shaping the future of Indian youth.
First Published: May 06 2023 | 4:06 PM IST