Introducing AMD Ryzen AI the worlds first built in AI engine on select x86 Windows laptops and the only integrated AI engine of its kind.
.
Imagine a world where your computer is more powerful, more efficient, and more intuitive than ever before.
A world where advanced personal virtual assistants, exciting AI applications, enhanced video conferencing and AI inspired visuals have just begun to broaden your digital horizon. Together, we advance the future of personal computing with AMD Ryzen™ AI
Introducing AMD Ryzen™ AI, the world's first built-in AI engine on select x86 Windows laptops, and the only integrated AI engine of its kind.
The AI-Powered Future of Windows Devices
Build, explore, and immerse yourself on select laptops with Ryzen™ AI built in.
With dedicated AI accelerator hardware seamlessly integrated on-chip and software that intelligently optimizes tasks and workloads, CPU and GPU resources are freed up to enable optimal performance. But Ryzen™ AI doesn't just aid raw performance or help with power efficiency - it makes new experiences possible.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Topics : AI
First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:20 AM IST