Public offerings allow companies to raise capital from market participants through the issuance of equity securities to the public. During this process, two commonly referenced terms are IPO subscription status and IPO allotment. Although both relate to participation in a public issue, they describe different stages in the issuance lifecycle. Understanding IPO Subscription Status The term bidding progress refers to the level of investor participation received for a public issue during the bidding period. When a company launches an initial share offering, it specifies the number of equity units available for purchase. Applicants place bids indicating how many units they wish to acquire at a particular price band.

The bidding data reflects how many times the offered quantity has been requested by market participants. For example, if a company offers 10 million equity units and receives bids for 20 million units, the offering is considered subscribed twice. Exchanges publish this information daily throughout the bidding window so participants can observe overall participation trends. Data regarding application progress is usually presented separately for different investor categories. These groups typically include Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs). Each category receives a reserved portion under regulatory guidelines. Tracking issue submission information helps illustrate how investor participation develops during the bidding window. Higher subscription levels within particular categories reflect the number of valid bids received from different investor segments during the application period.

Understanding IPO Allotment While application data measures investor interest, IPO allotment refers to the process through which equity units are distributed to successful applicants. Because many share offerings receive more applications than available shares, assignment of shares follow established regulatory procedures. The allocation procedure begins once the offer period ends and the registrar verifies submission records. Registrars review submitted bids to confirm compliance with technical requirements such as valid PAN numbers, correct account details, and sufficient funds under the ASBA system. After validation, the registrar prepares the “basis of distribution,” which outlines how securities will be assigned among valid applicants. The designated stock exchange reviews and approves this allocation framework before final implementation.

When the allocation stage concludes, securities are credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts. Applicants who do not receive units typically have their blocked funds released through the banking system. Key Differences Between the Two Concepts Although both terms relate to the same offering process, they represent different phases. Application progress data focuses on activity measurement. It reflects the number of bids submitted during the application window and indicates how strongly investors responded to the offering. Security allocation, by contrast, occurs after bidding closes. This stage determines how shares are distributed among valid applicants based on regulatory rules and demand levels.

Another difference lies in timing. Demand data is updated during the application period, often multiple times per day. Allocation results become available only after the registrar finalises the distribution basis and receives approval from the exchange. The information each stage provides also differs. Application progress data indicates engagement levels, while allotment results identify which applicants ultimately receive securities. How Oversubscription Influences Distribution Many public offerings receive applications exceeding the number of equity shares available. When this occurs, the issue is described as oversubscribed. Oversubscription directly influences the final allocation procedure. For the retail investor category, assigning generally follows a lottery-based mechanism when demand exceeds supply. Regulatory rules require that the minimum lot be assigned to as many applicants as possible. Computerised draw systems are commonly used to ensure fairness.

Institutional categories typically follow proportionate distribution methods. Under this approach, securities are allocated relative to the size of each valid bid submitted by investors in that category. Because demand levels vary between applicant categories, oversubscription ratios can differ across segments. Timeline of the Post-Issue Process After the offer window closes, several administrative steps occur before listing. Registrars verify submitted entries, remove duplicates, and confirm payment authorisation through ASBA-linked bank accounts. Once verification is complete, the registrar prepares the distribution basis and submits it to the designated exchange. Following approval, shares are credited electronically to successful applicants’ demat accounts. Modern regulatory timelines introduced by SEBI have shortened this process. Under the T+3 framework, listing and commencement of trading generally occur within three working days after issue closure.

Conclusion Share offerings involve multiple stages that determine how equity securities move from issuing companies to investors. Subscription progress figures measure market engagement during the offer period, while security allocation determines how units are distributed after applications close. Both processes operate under regulatory guidelines established by SEBI and implemented through exchanges, registrars, and depositories. Together, these mechanisms form a structured system designed to manage investor participation and share distribution in the primary capital market.