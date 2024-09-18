Jaipur Startup Stakehub.in Offers Pre-IPO Investment in Big Players Like Swiggy and Oyo Starting at Just 2,000!
.
How Stakehub.in is Setting New Standards in the Unlisted Shares Market?
SUMMARY
- Founded by young entrepreneurs Ankit Somani and Raghav Somani, Jaipur-based Stakehub.in is revolutionizing the unlisted shares market.
- This bootstrapped startup allows investments in big startups like Swiggy and Oyo starting at just ₹2,000.
- Stakehub.in has set a new standard in the market, a feat no other platform currently offers.
Democratizing Investments
Traditionally, only angel investors had the opportunity to invest in high-growth startups. However, Stakehub.in has opened the doors for small retail investors, providing them with a golden opportunity to invest in big startup companies like Swiggy, Oyo, Boat, and other high-valuation companies. By addressing and eliminating the barriers in the unlisted shares market, Stakehub.in has created a seamless investment experience.
This startup has made investing in unlisted shares accessible for all retailers?
How They Do It
Stakehub.in is a portal that connects buyers and sellers without direct contact between them. For example, a buyer places an order and a seller places an order, but they don't interact directly. Stakehub executes the transaction to prevent any defaults or disputes. This ensures that the seller cannot back out of the deal. Stakehub simplifies the entire process, making it easy to buy and sell. Additionally, Stakehub has broken the high lot size barrier by allowing investments to start at just ₹2,000, making it accessible for everyone to invest in promising startups.
Same-Day Delivery and User-Friendly Interface
Settlement issues were another significant challenge in this market. Stakehub.in has tackled this by offering same-day delivery of shares directly to investor’s demat accounts. Additionally, the platform boasts a simple and user-friendly interface, which has been well-received by users.
Insights from the Marketing Lead
We spoke with Devansh Sharma, the marketing lead at Stakehub.in, who shared insights into the startup’s journey and future plans. According to Sharma, the startup’s innovative approach and commitment to user satisfaction have been key to its success. He explained how they understood the queries and problems in the unlisted shares market to provide the best service possible.
Sharma mentioned that the unlisted shares market was new to him as well, and he learned a lot from the young founders, Ankit and Raghav. He admired how they identified problems in the market and came up with effective solutions at such a young age. Talking about his experience, Sharma said it has been enriching, and he has learned many new things while handling the entire marketing strategy for Stakehub.in.
He also highlighted that Stakehub.in has ambitious plans for the future, aiming to dominate the entire unlisted shares market. By understanding and addressing user problems, the startup has built a platform that is highly appreciated and loved by its audience. Sharma added that working at this startup has been a great experience for him because of the positive working environment. Stakehub’s users love the easy interface, simple process and flat brokerage charge, which attracted many users. Hearing positive feedback from users makes him feel proud to be a part of such a great company.
Disclaimer: The advertiser has paid to get this release published.
It contains investment advice that carries a financial risk. Readers are advised to do adequate independent research or consult a certified financial advisor before making an investment decision. Business Standard does not carry any responsibility or liability for any financial or material loss arising from the direct/indirect use of the information provided in this article.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST