Imagine a cricket team going into a World Cup match. You wouldn't want a squad full of rookies. You'd want your best, most experienced players, the ones who have performed under pressure, year after year. Investing in a large cap mutual fund works in a very similar way. You're investing your money in India's market leaders; these are the top 100 companies by market capitalisation. Investing in India's Market Leaders Large companies often sit at the centre of a country's economic engine. These businesses shape industries, influence supply chains, and generate a large share of economic activity. They account for approximately 58% of overall market capitalisation, 67% of net profits, and 59% of revenues within BSE All Caps. This concentration reflects the economic weight and business scale that large companies carry. Their established revenue streams, access to capital, and institutional governance make them a critical part of the market's foundation.

The JioBlackRock Large Cap Fund provides investors with exposure to such established market leaders. By combining global investment expertise with a disciplined and technology-enabled investment process, the fund aims to help investors participate in the long-term growth of India's leading companies. Source: As on 31st Jan 2026 BSE All Caps has 1491 companies. BSE All Caps compared with BSE 100. Data as on 31st Jan 2026. The JioBlackRock Large Cap Fund It is an open-ended equity scheme that predominantly invests in equity and equity-related instruments of large cap companies. Its investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of large-cap companies.

The fund could serve as a core equity allocation in a long-term investment portfolio, offering diversified exposure to established market leaders. With no exit load, the fund is structured to be cost-efficient for patient, long-term investors who want to stay invested through market cycles. A Technology-Driven Investment Approach The fund uses a Systematic Active Equity (SAE) approach – an investment approach that combines human expertise with data-driven model to build a portfolio. The fund leverages Aladdin®, BlackRock's proprietary technology platform licensed to JioBlackRock AMC. A Disciplined Framework for Portfolio Construction The portfolio construction process combines insights from the following signals to arrive at an overall alpha view for each stock. These insights are translated into a composite score, which ultimately guides the final portfolio positions.

The chart is for illustrative and understanding purposes only. For detailed investment strategy, please refer to the SID on www.jioblackrockamc.com Portfolio positions are then sized using disciplined risk models and transaction cost models - a process designed to balance return potential with risk management in a structured manner. Who Should Invest in Fund? The fund is structured and could serve as the core equity component of a long-term investment portfolio. By focusing on India's top 100 companies, it provides access to businesses with high liquidity, transparent financial reporting, and proven track records across market cycles. These companies also tend to demonstrate greater resilience during periods of market volatility compared to smaller companies. Their ability to recover from market downturns and their relative financial stability make them a considered choice for investors seeking equity participation with a focus on quality.

For investors building their equity portfolio, or for those looking to anchor a broader investment strategy, a large cap fund can provide a reliable foundation. Conclusion The fund offers investors a structured and disciplined way to participate in India's long-term equity growth story. By investing in the country's largest companies, guided by a technology-enabled investment process, systematic risk management, the fund aims to provide consistent, long-term capital appreciation. For investors looking to build a strong equity foundation for the long term, the JioBlackRock Large Cap Fund is designed to be a considered core portfolio holding. Disclaimer and Risk-o-meter: *Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

The above product labelling assigned during the New Fund Offer (NFO) is based on an internal assessment of the scheme characteristics or model portfolio and the same may vary post NFO when the actual investments are made. The systematic investment approach integrates the expertise of the Fund Managers with advanced signal research scores provided by entities of BlackRock group. These signal research scores are derived using big data (which includes traditional data and alternative data), and leverages machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, which are constantly being improved. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.