Making the World a Better Place With Data Science and Artificial Intelligence - Rathnakumar Udayakumar
.
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 26: Data Science and AI are revolutionizing how people and organizations operate today. However, reaping their benefits is often not everybody’s cup of tea. Numerous startups with great ideas behind them arise each day, and with an influx of the right support (not just financially), they can tap into their true potential and realize their vision. Providing that support is where Rathnakumar comes in.
Rathnakumar is an accomplished leader in the field of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, a seasoned entrepreneur, a YouTuber, an advisor to startups, and an author. He founded Shout Start Network, India's first crowdfunding platform, and Shout Paper, an NGO dedicated to educating children from low-income families. Rathnakumar is also the co-founder of Pawsh, the largest on-demand pet grooming platform in the US.
Those ventures, coupled with his expertise in Data Science and AI, allowed him to gain a tangible and critical understanding of the startup atmosphere. Further down the line, he went on to build AI products for multiple Fortune 500 companies, including IBM and Amazon, extending to cutting-edge startups like Crayon Data, Clara Analytics, and Netradyne, transforming the way companies operate in the digital age.
Many challenges that the entrepreneur of today faces tend to demand technical expertise in terms of business management as well as technical prowess. Being a thought leader in the field, Rathnakumar helps companies imbibe the aspects of customer-focused strategies, innovative approaches, and an unwavering passion for technology to maximize growth potential.
To widen his reach and help more and more people, he has authored two books — "Product Management 101" and "The ABCs of Data Science”, that provide detailed insights on these subjects.
In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, he is a renowned YouTuber, where he shares his expertise on Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and entrepreneurship and serves as an advisor and mentor to startups. He is actively involved in the community, serving as a leadership council member at AIM, a member of TEDx, NEN, TIE India, and IEEE, as well as a mentor at ADP List and Criya, demonstrating his commitment to supporting and guiding fellow tech leaders, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs.
Rathnakumar has been honoured with awards such as the "International Achievers Award" by IAF and is a member of the Village Global Cohort of startup founders, as well.
Startups are considered to be the engines of economic growth in a country and are crucial to the ecosystem of business. As startups are focused on solving a problem or filling a gap in the market, they have their own unique set of challenges. Data science and AI are looked at as instruments of unparalleled advancement, and startups based in and/or relying on this domain can thrive with an injection of proper guidance.
Rathnakumar says that his vision and mission are to make the world a better place using data and AI and to empower and inspire fellow startups on their journey to success. Even with a plethora of experiences and learnings under his belt, he seeks to grow further, so he can continue to drive innovation in the industry and make a meaningful impact on the startup ecosystem.
To connect with Rathnakumar and learn more about his work, visit him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/rathanuday/
Or his website - www.rathnakumar.com.
First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:28 PM IST