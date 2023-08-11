Manav Trivedi: Pioneering change and Fostering community in the Tech World
Manav Trivedi
Manav Trivedi's foray into the tech industry has been anything but ordinary. Born amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, Manav demonstrated leadership traits and a fervour for innovation early on. His interest in technology sparked by his deep love for music and fascination with electronics, paved the way for his exceptional journey from Mumbai to Microsoft.
Today, Manav holds the title of Product Manager at the Microsoft Teams platform, masterfully steering the Teams App Store experience that’s available for more than 270 Million users monthly. Over the years, his portfolio has expanded to include several initiatives for Microsoft Azure, from facilitating various monetization models for SaaS for pioneering tools that assist companies in visualising and managing their cloud expenses.
For his tenacity, creativity, and leadership, Manav attributes much of his success to his beloved mother. While also being a single parent, her dedication to public service instilled in him a sense of purpose and commitment to community service.
Breaking into Product Management
Manav's academic journey commenced at the Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai, and it was where he fostered his penchant for creation. He then pursued an undergraduate degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai.
Seeking to expand his knowledge base, Manav relocated to Chicago to pursue a Master's in Computer Engineering at Northwestern University. Impressed by his business, technical and leadership acumen, his professor recommended him to explore a career in Product Management. This was a significant turning point in his life as it introduced him to the dynamic world of Product Management starting at Microsoft.
Building a Product Community and Betting on the Next Generation
Manav has always been committed to giving back to society, either through charitable contributions or by imparting knowledge. He is currently a product mentor at Product360, establishing a mentorship program for budding product managers in the Middle East and North African region.
In his personal sphere, Manav amalgamated his passion for music and technology to launch Musr, a company dedicated to teaching computer programming to children through music production. Musr ran a successful program teaching computer programming to 20 students at KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, and had achieved a 92% satisfaction score for it. Subsequently, he volunteered with Product folks to develop their inaugural product management bootcamp, Insurjo, which observed an immense support with over 5000 registrations, now in its second year, and growing annually.
“ In 2020, I met Suhas Motwani, the chairperson of product folks and we came up with the idea which later turned into Insurjo, a product management boot camp that helped students and early-in-career professionals to break into product management.”
He also shares his insights as a featured speaker with the Product School, one of the largest community-driven institutions for Product Management skills and certifications. Manav has held a couple of events providing group mentoring for professionals to break into product management, and another one to discuss differences in the field for B2C and B2B companies along with other seasoned product managers.
The Microsoft Life
As the current driver of the Microsoft Teams App Store experience, Manav has played an instrumental role in its success. Furthermore, he is developing a project to improve app discovery and engagement on Microsoft Outlook, simplifying the process for developers to create apps across Office products and facilitating user interaction. He is also involved in a projects that leverage the latest AI / ML capabilities to augment user experiences on Teams.
However, working at Microsoft does present its own set of challenges. "The scale at which we operate means that the smallest of changes can have vast implications. It necessitates meticulous design, validation, and iteration of our proposals before launching them to all customers," Manav explains. But it's the gratification of creating products that impact people's day-to-day lives that makes it all worthwhile.
Giving back and lessons learnt
Manav's advice to budding tech professionals is to seize hands-on experiences, even if they come without monetary rewards. According to Manav, these experiences are invaluable, shaping one's interests and defining their professional trajectory.
Reflecting on his life, Manav says, “I was forced to become independent at an early age when I lost my father. Some may say I matured faster than my peers, but I believe it's the experiences and struggles that mould us. I've always been a generalist in life, which has helped me adapt, acquire diverse skills, and cultivate the soft skills necessary to connect with just about anyone."
Manav's story embodies the spirit of resilience, innovation, and leadership, inspiring the next generation of tech professionals. His accomplishments, both personally and professionally, underscore his dedication and commitment to the tech industry and society at large. He's a true testament to the power of hard work, tenacity, and a willingness to explore the unknown.
Topics : Tech sector
First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 2:23 PM IST