Mohali International Airport Road- Gillco Group's Realty Haven
.
The rise of luxury real estate is euphoric in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The inhabitants of these cities are developing an immeasurable liking for spacious and lavish apartments, high-end recreational amenities, and an exquisite feeling of experiencing a luxurious lifestyle. With ever-expansive and robust job opportunities at a peak in these cities, individuals and families are securing high disposable income and waiting to purchase their dream luxury homes for long-time settlements.
Among the Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, Mohali International Airport road meanwhile has become a residential real estate hotspot. Rapid infrastructure connectivity is the pre-condition for real estate growth. Mohali International Airport Road has become a realty hot zone as conjunctions of favourable government initiatives, private-public partnerships, job opportunities, and corporate sector growth took place parallelly. With an overrun of positive developmental tides and diverse property catering, the Mohali International Airport has become an all-encompassing real estate hub with a diverse mix of commercial and housing properties channelising big-ticket investments.Strong intercity connectivity has shaped growth statistics in favour of Mohali International Airport, offering an easy drive between Chandigarh to Mohali and vice versa.
Gillco Group, a Mohali-based real estate company, which is significantly active in the region, has developed many uber-luxury residential projects on Airport Road and adjoining regions. Interestingly, all its delivered projects are located in Mohali Sector 127 and share direct and easy connectivity with Mohali International Airport.
Gillco Parkhills is a residential project of Gillco Group, which comprises of high-rise apartments, at Airport Road, Sector 126, Mohali. The project offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK homes and enjoys a 1-km wide frontage for high visibility. The project shares a 15-minute distance from the International Airport and provides 700 luxury residential apartments with an 85% reservation for open spaces to foster a good community ecosystem.
“There is a housing boom in sectors located in the vicinity of Mohali International Airport. Intensified real estate activity in and around the infrastructural project is prominently visible, with an increasing supply of project launches and sales. There is a demand surplus which has been catered to the real estate developments that are taking place in a massive way in the region. The demand will continue to rise in the coming years”, Mr. Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director, Gilllco Group, said.
Gillco Group will soon be announcing its latest high-end residential venture located in the most prestigious vicinity - Airport Road, Mohali. The project will be located in close vicinity to Mohali International Airport Road. Over the years, the region has witnessed a considerable jump in demand for luxury townships. The Gillco Group wants to introduce a new project to cater to the voluminous strength of buyers who are showing an interest in investing in the region.
Gillco Group’s commercial project, Gillco Industrial Park, which is still under development, is located at Mohali International Airport opposite IT City. The main offerings under Gillco Industrial Park will be Industrial Plots, and Retail Showrooms spread across 200 acres. The size of the Industrial Plots will range from 250 to 2,000 sq ft. Designed to suit holistic purposes, the industrial plots can cater to small, medium, and micro-scale industries. Industries and Power Supply have been benchmarks of Punjab’s economic growth. Gillco Group has come up with a project of a massive scale to satisfy industrialists, entrepreneurs, and factory enterprises of multiple sectors. Located at a mere 7- minute distance from Mohali International Airport; the project is surrounded by world-class universities, logistics parks, and commercial establishments.
First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:26 PM IST