Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: In an era where leadership is often measured purely by balance sheets and boardroom success, Adarsh Rajendra Somani stands out as a rare blend of corporate excellence, social responsibility, and personal discipline. A seasoned industrialist and visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Somani’s journey reflects not just business acumen, but a deeper commitment to nation-building through health, fitness, and purpose-driven initiatives. A Distinguished Corporate Journey Mr. Adarsh Rajendra Somani currently serves as the Managing Director at Oricon Enterprises Ltd. that have played a significant role in India’s industrial and packaging ecosystem. Under his leadership, these companies have continued to strengthen governance, scale operations, and adapt to evolving market demands.

Beyond above roles, Mr. Somani holds an impressive presence across corporate boards, serving as a Director at several prominent organizations including Kopran LTD, Bigflex Lifescience Pvt. Ltd., United Shippers Ltd. and many more across finance, wellness, marketing and manufacturing sectors. Mr. Somani began his entrepreneurial journey in 1997 with the launch of a herbal brand, SMYLE. The brand went on to become India’s largest mouth ulcer gel, gaining nationwide recognition and trust. During its growth phase, SMYLE collaborated with prominent personalities such as Smriti Irani, Nausheen Sardar Ali, Boman Irani, and several other renowned celebrities who served as brand ambassadors. In 2007, reflecting its strong market leadership and brand equity, SMYLE was successfully acquired in a transaction valued at ₹57.5 crore.

A Leader Beyond the Boardroom What truly differentiates Mr. Somani is his belief that personal discipline and national health are as critical as economic growth. A strong advocate of fitness and mental resilience, he is a Limca Book of Records holder for performing the maximum number of ab roll-outs, a feat that reflects his extraordinary commitment to physical fitness and consistency. For Mr. Somani, fitness is not a hobby—it is a philosophy & way of life. Founder of PUSH INDIA PUSH: A Movement, Not Just an Event Driven by his vision to see a fitter, stronger, and more disciplined India, Mr. Somani founded PUSH INDIA PUSH, a national fitness movement centered around push-up sports. The initiative is designed to make fitness accessible, competitive, and aspirational for people across age groups and geographies.

The platform gained nationwide attention with its Golden Jubilee Event, which featured a prize money pool of ₹1 crore+, making it one of the largest fitness-led competitive initiatives in the country. The event was structured as a virtual competition, allowing participants from across India to take part, thereby democratizing fitness and encouraging mass participation. 17,000 people participated from all over INDIA at balewadi stadium for 5 days and the event was flagged by General VK Singh (PVSM, AVSM,YSM, ADC), and closing ceremony was done by Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Chairman Of Lodha Group) & Shri Rahul Narvekar (Speaker Of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly).

His vision behind PUSH INDIA PUSH is clear: “Fitness should not be limited to gyms or athletes. It should become a national habit.” Vision for a Healthier India Mr. Somani strongly believes that India’s future leadership—across business, defence, sports, and innovation—must be built on a foundation of physical, emotional, mental and spiritual wellness. Through PUSH INDIA PUSH, he aims to instil these values at scale, especially among the youth, at a time when lifestyle diseases and sedentary habits are on the rise. By combining corporate leadership, personal example, and scalable social initiatives, he is redefining what it means to be a modern Indian industrialist. He is a strong follower of Sister Shivani at bhramakumari and Bhagvat Geeta.

An Inspiration Before You Meet Him For those meeting Mr. Adarsh Rajendra Somani for the first time, it’s important to know that behind the calm demeanor is a leader who believes in doing the hard work himself—whether in business, fitness, or nation-building. His journey is a powerful reminder that true success is measured not merely by the wealth one accumulates, but by the positive impact one creates for society and the nation. Mr. Somani is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives supporting the Indian Army, NSG, and Mumbai Police, reflecting his deep commitment to national service. In recognition of his contributions, he was honored with the Best Philanthropist of the Year (2023–24) award, along with special recognition for innovation in health and fitness.