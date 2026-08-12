The Honda City has long been recognised for its refined performance, spacious cabin, and premium driving experience. With the arrival of the new Honda City, Honda has introduced several updates that enhance the sedan's design, technology, safety, and comfort while retaining the qualities that have made it one of the most popular choices in its segment. So, what's new, and what remains familiar? Here's a closer look.

A Sharper Exterior Design One of the most noticeable changes is the refreshed exterior styling. The new Honda City features a Blade-Eye Signature LED lighting system, a connected front light bar, redesigned Matrix-Mesh front bumper garnish, Aero-Blade diamond-cut alloy wheels, updated Z-Edge wrap-around LED tail lamps, and a sporty trunk lip spoiler on higher variants. While the overall sedan silhouette remains familiar, these updates give the City a more modern and distinctive appearance. A More Premium Cabin Inside, the Honda City continues to offer one of the most spacious cabins in its class, but the latest model introduces several premium touches.

Highlights include: Luxurious Ivory and Black two-tone interior

Perforated leather seats

Dark Iron 3D dashboard garnish

Ambient lighting

Ventilated front seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel These enhancements make the cabin feel more sophisticated while preserving the comfort the City is known for. Technology Has Been Upgraded Technology receives some of the biggest improvements in the new Honda City. New and updated features include: 25.6 cm (10.1-inch) touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charger

Honda Connect with 39 connected features

Alexa remote capability

Smartwatch connectivity

8-speaker premium surround sound system

7-inch HD full-colour TFT instrument display These additions improve convenience and help create a more connected driving experience.

Safety Takes Centre Stage Safety has become an even stronger focus in the latest Honda City. The sedan now offers: Six airbags are standard across all variants

Honda SENSING ADAS

Collision Mitigation Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist System

Road Departure Mitigation System

Auto High Beam

LaneWatch camera

360° Surround Vision Camera on higher variants

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System These systems enhance driver confidence and support safer everyday driving. Comfort and Convenience Have Improved Honda has also introduced several features that make daily use more enjoyable. Depending on the variant, buyers can enjoy: One-touch electric sunroof

Rear USB-C charging ports

Rear AC vents

Walk Away Auto Lock

Remote engine start

PM2.5 cabin air purifying filter

Wireless charger

Large 506-litre boot These additions improve both practicality and passenger comfort.

What Has Stayed Familiar? While the Honda City has received several meaningful upgrades, many of its core strengths remain unchanged. The sedan continues to offer a spacious cabin, comfortable ride quality, and refined driving dynamics. Buyers can still choose between the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine with manual or CVT transmission, or the e:HEV self-charging strong hybrid, which combines efficiency with smooth performance. These familiar qualities ensure the Honda City continues to deliver the balanced driving experience it is known for. Compare Variants Before Buying With multiple variants offering different combinations of features, it is worthwhile to compare them before making a decision.

Platforms like ACKO Drive help buyers compare Honda City variants, explore detailed specifications, check prices, and understand feature differences, making it easier to identify the model that best matches their needs. Final Thoughts The new Honda City builds on an already successful formula by introducing thoughtful improvements rather than making drastic changes. Updated styling, enhanced technology, expanded safety features, and greater convenience make the sedan feel more contemporary while preserving its well-known strengths of comfort, refinement, and practicality. For buyers considering a premium sedan, the latest Honda City offers a familiar driving experience, enriched with modern features that meet today's expectations.