"SUSBIO's Prefabricated Johkasou STP Offers Eco-Friendly and Cost-Effective Solutions, Co-Founded by Akshat Tyagi and Raghavendra Suryavanshi"
.
Sustainable Biosolutions Pvt Ltd (SUSBIO), a sewage treatment and wastewater recycling company, reported a projected revenue of over 10 crores for FY 23’-24’ and 3 crores in the last financial year 2023. The company's assets are valued at more than 1 crore, with an operating income of 45 lakhs and a net income of over 45 lakhs. SUSBIO was founded in 2013 by two postgraduates from BITS Pilani, Akshat Tyagi, and Raghavendra Suryavanshi. The company specializes in providing sewage treatment plants, water treatment plants, biodigesters, bio toilets, and rapid composters. SUSBIO operates as a private limited company and is headquartered in Zuarinagar, South Goa.
SUSBIO, an Indian wastewater management and recycling company, has been standing out from the industry with its focus on eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions. One of its flagship technologies, the Prefabricated Johkasou Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), has been gaining popularity for its ability to provide efficient and sustainable wastewater treatment.
SUSBIO, an Indian wastewater management and recycling company, has been standing out from the industry with its focus on eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions. One of its flagship technologies, the Prefabricated Johkasou Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), has been gaining popularity for its ability to provide efficient and sustainable wastewater treatment.
The Prefabricated Johkasou STP is a modular sewage treatment system that can be installed quickly and easily. It is designed to treat wastewater from small- to medium-sized residential and commercial buildings. The system can be customized to meet specific requirements and can handle a variety of wastewater types, including blackwater and greywater.
One of the main advantages of the Prefabricated Johkasou STP is its eco-friendliness. The system is designed to be energy-efficient, using minimal electricity to operate. It also produces minimal sludge, which reduces the need for sludge management and disposal. The treated wastewater can be reused for irrigation or discharged into the environment, thus reducing the strain on freshwater resources.
Another advantage of the Prefabricated Johkasou STP is its cost-effectiveness. The system is affordable and has low maintenance costs. It also has a small footprint, which makes it ideal for installations in urban areas where space is limited.
The Prefabricated Johkasou STP is also easy to install and operate. The system is pre-fabricated and can be assembled on-site, reducing installation time and costs. It also has a simple and user-friendly interface, making it easy for operators to monitor and maintain the system.
SUSBIO has installed the Prefabricated Johkasou STP in several locations across India, including residential apartments, schools, and hospitals. The system has received positive feedback from clients who have reported improved wastewater treatment efficiency and reduced environmental impact.
One such client is a leading Indian institute of higher education. SUSBIO installed a Prefabricated Johkasou STP at the institute's campus, which has a capacity of 50,000 liters per day. The system has been able to treat all the wastewater generated by the campus and has reduced the institute's dependence on freshwater sources.
SUSBIO has also installed the Prefabricated Johkasou STP at a Radisson Blu hotel in Chennai. The system has been able to treat all the wastewater generated by the hotel and has reduced the hotel's environmental impact. The treated wastewater is reused for irrigation, which has reduced the hotel's freshwater consumption.
In recognition of its innovative technology, SUSBIO has won several awards, including the DBT-BIRAC-Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – Grand Challenges India Initiative. The company's founders, Akshat Tyagi, and Raghavendraprasad Suryavanshi have also been recognized for their contribution to the field of wastewater management and recycling.
The Prefabricated Johkasou STP is just one of the many eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions offered by SUSBIO. The company's focus on sustainability and innovation has made it a leader in the field of wastewater management and recycling. With its cutting-edge technologies and commitment to the environment, SUSBIO is helping to create a more sustainable future for India and the world.
For more information visit: https://www.susbio.in
First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 4:51 PM IST