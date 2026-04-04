In the high-stakes theatre of global heavy enterprise, the term ‘industrialist’ often conjures images of remote boardrooms and impersonal balance sheets. However, a conversation with B. Prabhakaran, the Managing Director of Lloyds Metals, quickly shifts that perspective. For him, the primary focus is not just what lies beneath the ground, but the intricate systems required to extract resources responsibly and the people who stand upon that soil.

A first-generation entrepreneur and a graduate in Computer Science from the prestigious PSG College, Mr. B. Prabhakaran brings a programmer’s precision to the complex world of mineral extraction. He does not view a site as one of simple excavation; instead, he sees a data-rich, logistical ecosystem ripe for digital and electrical transformation. This “systems-thinking” approach forms the bedrock of his leadership journey, proving that India’s path to a $5 trillion economy requires leaders who can blend technical rigour with social conscience. The Engineering DNA: From Algorithms to Assets To understand his success story, one must first examine the unique “operating system” he applies to business. While many inherit legacies, he built one from the ground up, founding the Thriveni Group in 1993 with a focus on operational excellence.

“Our unique outlook lies in recognising opportunities within challenges,” he often notes. “We don’t just build extraction sites; we create integrated ecosystems where technology bridges demand and environmental responsibility.” When he took the helm of Lloyds Metals in 2018, he inherited a dormant operation in Maharashtra. Rather than applying a conventional fix, he transformed the company into a fully integrated mine-to-beneficiation ecosystem. This was not merely a financial turnaround—it was a complete technical rebirth. Today, Lloyds Metals stands as a forward-looking steel ecosystem, with long-term visibility secured through a lease extending to 2057. Technical Levers: The “Zero-Diesel” Blueprint At the core of his sustainability initiatives lies a commitment to high-impact operational changes that reduce carbon emissions without compromising output. He firmly believes:

“Sustainability drives efficiency. Our mission is to integrate advanced beneficiation and carbon-neutral logistics so that every ton extracted delivers maximum value with minimal energy cost.” 1. Fleet Electrification and In-house Innovation One of the most ambitious initiatives is the electrification of heavy machinery. While global manufacturers are still evolving solutions, his team at Thriveni Earthmovers has pioneered in-house retrofitting. The Electric Excavator: A massive diesel HEMM excavator was successfully converted into an electric-drive machine—the first of its kind in India.

A massive diesel HEMM excavator was successfully converted into an electric-drive machine—the first of its kind in India. Scaling the Impact: With 22 machines planned for conversion, the initiative is expected to save over 72,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

With 22 machines planned for conversion, the initiative is expected to save over 72,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. Zero-Emission Drilling: The shift to fully electric-powered compressors has effectively removed diesel from the primary extraction process at Surjagarh. 2. The 87 km Slurry Pipeline: Redefining Logistics Transportation often represents the hidden carbon cost of this sector. To address this, he led the development of an 87-kilometre iron slurry pipeline with a capacity of 10 MTPA.

This engineering achievement offers multiple advantages: 80% Carbon Reduction: Compared to conventional road transport

Enhanced Community Safety: Fewer trucks mean reduced congestion and accidents

Operational Reliability: Zero transit loss and minimal disruption from weather conditions 3. Waste-to-Wealth and Circular Practices His most visible contribution lies in rethinking low-grade material usage. Banded Hematite Quartzite (BHQ), once considered waste, is now being transformed into a valuable resource—turning environmental liabilities into economic opportunities while reducing land degradation. Shaping the National Legacy As a thought leader and executive, he is doing more than building a company—he is redefining responsible growth for the 21st century. His contributions have shifted the narrative from mere extraction to holistic revitalisation of communities and ecosystems.

This is the story of B. Prabhakaran—a narrative shaped by technology, empathy, and an unwavering belief that when people rise, the nation follows.