WebEngage and SparkPost Announce Strategic Partnership

SparkPost, the world's largest email delivery and analytics engine, has named WebEngage, a leading, cloud-based marketing automation platform, as one of its strategic international partners.

The partnership with SparkPost expands the WebEngage email portfolio, allowing its customers to leverage Sparkpost's advanced technology to supercharge their email marketing efforts. Through this partnership, WebEngage will strengthen its presence in the LATAM, SEA, & EMEA regions. At the same time, SparkPost aims to enhance its influence in APAC.

Commenting on this partnership, Avlesh Singh, Co-founder & CEO of WebEngage, stated, "Email is the most economical and cost-effective way to capture user attention. WebEngage will utilize SparkPost's state of the art platform to help marketers increase the ROI of their email campaigns and deliver a better user experience".

Email continues to be a crucial engagement channel for consumer-facing businesses. At the moment, 1000+ companies are using WebEngage's email channel, powering over 700 million email communications every month across industries and geographies.

Sam Holding, Head of International, SparkPost, commented: "We are very excited to start this partnership in times when customers are looking for effective ways to overcome emerging challenges. WebEngage's integration with SparkPost will help B2C brands greatly optimize their email campaigns. Marketers will pick up valuable marketing campaign insights, all the while ensuring high delivery rates, and improving return on investment."

WebEngage is a customer data platform and marketing automation suite that makes user engagement and retention simplified and highly effective for consumer businesses. It helps enterprises and SMBs drive more revenue from their existing customers and anonymous users through contextual and personalized user engagement. It enables product and marketing practitioners to design intuitive user lifecycle journeys with data-backed, timely campaigns across multiple channels. It caters through email, mobile and web push notifications, in-app messages, SMS, web overlays, Facebook, and WhatsApp, making it channel-agnostic. For more information, visit www.webengage.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SparkPost, the world's largest email deliverability engine, enables the delivery of more than 37 percent of the world's B2C Email — more than six trillion messages annually — helping organizations drive top-line digital marketing results. SparkPost's analytics cover 90 percent of the world's email footprint, giving companies deep insight into email deliverability and engagement analytics. Companies including Zillow, The New York Times, Booking.com, Adobe, Rakuten, and Zynga use SparkPost's engine for their email communications, significantly increasing email marketing performance. Learn more at www.sparkpost.com or connect via Twitter, LinkedIn, or the SparkPost blog.