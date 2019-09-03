Workplace Digitization - Carry your office securely with you

EliteBook

As technology evolve so do workplaces. Traditional workplaces are getting obsolete at a dramatic pace. Today work is no longer confined to specific time and place. With increased digitization tens of millions of people are now working from home or from virtual offices with employees scattered all across the planet. The trend is so strong that industry leaders believe that even the concept of traditional workplaces could disappear in the near future. With the right technology and tools collaboration, sharing of files and documents and communication can be a breeze. Meetings and presentations can be organized online and a team can work on the same document from different locations halfway around the world. Mobility and enhanced productivity are the need of the hour for any organization, thus more and more companies are turning towards digitization and newer technologies such as cloud computing and tools such as IT hardware are assisting them in their endeavor.

Workstation on the move

Digitization of workplace makes it accessible and available everywhere in real time. Thanks to a simple internet connection, each employee can now have a digital workspace of his own. As a result, employees no longer need to find a workstation to do their jobs, whether at home, in the office, or on the road. They can instantly access their workspace and files from wherever they are. Another primary advantage of digitization of workplaces is flexibility and mobility for employees. Virtual offices have a big future ahead of them because they allow employees to work safely and securely when on the move. The traditional workstation as we know is preparing to undergo a great upheaval in the near future. Connection to a remote computer or server, whether one is on the other side of the office or on the other side of the world or whether one of on the move is a reality. Technological evolution has led to the design of a completely new work environment for tomorrow. Two major aspects are at the core of this change, total employee mobility and virtualization of workstations or remote offices, and the right hardware is at the center of this evolution.

HP at the forefront of Digitization revolution

With frequent technology upgrades it becomes immensely important for organization to choose the right hardware. In every 2 or 3 years, IT hardware becomes obsolete to the point that organizations have to invest again in new computer equipment so as to follow the evolutions of the applications and the users. This is especially true for physical workstations, and despite the emergence of devices such as smartphones and tablets, conventional workstations are still the norm, but a silent but real evolution of these workstation is in progress and HP is at the forefront of the evolution. HP with its range of Elite Notebooks offers unparalleled durability with lightweight, sleek and modern designs. With its vast experience HP has all the bases covered when it comes to digitization of a workplaces. Be it seamless collaboration, enterprise level security, easy deployment and much more.





Collaboration and Security

Other than mobility and flexibility there are other aspects such as security and ease of collaboration that are immensely crucial when planning digitization of workforce. Security and integrity of sensitive data and avoiding data breaches are easily the single biggest concern when going digital and working remotely. With HP Sure Start Gen34 self-healing BIOS, HP Sure View integrated privacy screen and a variety of biometric security features one can be sure about security of their sensitive data with HP EliteBook series. HP provides comprehensive security both for the device and the data and tools to keep one in control and in command. Some of these tools being continuous malware detection, self-healing bios, multi-factor authentication or biometrics and much more. Other features on HP EliteBook series include locking and unlocking of device to protect identity through one's smartphone known as Workwise. HP Sure View helps avoid visual hackers and self-encrypting drives and HP Secure Erase makes things as secure as they get, not to mention the ability to remotely mange apps.

Other than speed other facets that assist collaboration are topnotch screens, webcams, microphones and speakers that provide an unmatched user experience. With more and more meeting happening online and videoconferencing becoming a norm outstanding audio and video quality are a must for any device. HP EliteBook series is built for seamless collaboration, it aims to break the barriers when it comes to communication and change the way we communicates and make online communication to be just as fulfilling as face to face meetings. The dedicated keys on the keyboard of HP EliteBook laptops for collaboration purposes are a blessing that just not only makes life easier but also enhanced productivity and efficiency.

HP EliteBook Series Success Stories

HP EliteBook series laptops and tablets are trusted by the biggest and the best brands and organizations. Emirates Airlines, the fastest growing international airlines has equipped their cabin crew with HP Elitepad tablets. Emirates Airlines prides itself in providing unmatched inflight experience and customer service to their clientele and thus they found the fast, modern, robust, lightweight and sleek Elitepad to be the best match to run their corporate application. When lives depend upon performance, HP is trusted. Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) depends upon HP Elitebook series to provide the required mobility, reliability, maximum uptime and security. Another instance of HP EliteBook series helping digitization is West Coast Customs. West Coast Customs has found how EliteBook series is all they need to go digital and modern, how they can process information faster, streamline processes and improve client experiences. Last but not the least, entrepreneurs such as Nadja Taranczewski of Executive Coach found the simplicity of HP EliteBook coupled with powerful security features and lightweight and sleek design that aids mobility most helpful.