Home / Cricket / News / India boycotts World Championship of Legends semis against Pakistan: Report

India boycotts World Championship of Legends semis against Pakistan: Report

Earlier this month, India had also refused to play Pakistan in the group stage; organisers awarded one point each to both teams after cancelling the match

India legends player Shikhar Dhawan and Pakistan legends player Md Hafeez (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After refusing to play against Pakistan in the group stage earlier this month, India Champions have now decided to boycott their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-final clash against Pakistan Champions, continuing their stance. A report by NDTV states that Indian legends, including former stars Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla, will not take the field against Pakistan in the knockout match.
 
This move follows heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which severely damaged diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. It also comes amid widespread online backlash against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for agreeing to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to begin in September. 
 

Political tensions behind the boycott

The Indian Legends’ decision comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of several Indian tourists and escalated hostilities between the two countries. In the wake of the attack, Indian players such as Shikhar Dhawan publicly declared that they would not participate in matches against Pakistan, stating that national sentiment must take precedence over cricketing engagements.
 
The group-stage encounter was cancelled after strong objections from Indian players and key sponsors. Both teams were awarded one point each without taking the field.

Sponsor withdraws support

Adding fuel to the controversy, EaseMyTrip—a principal sponsor of the WCL—officially withdrew its support for the India-Pakistan semi-final. Nishant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said the company could not support events that "attempt to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism." He praised Team India for its strong performance in the tournament but emphasised that “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.”
 
Pitti added that the decision was guided by public sentiment and asserted, “Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later.”  Check full tweet here: 

What happens if India boycotts the semi-final?

India Champions had secured their spot in the semi-final after a convincing win over West Indies Champions, while Pakistan Champions topped the league table. If India refuses to play the knockout match, tournament rules state that Pakistan will advance to the final via walkover.
 
As of now, WCL organisers have not issued an official statement regarding the status of the semi-final, leaving the cricketing world uncertain about whether the high-profile clash will go ahead.
 

Topics : India cricket team Pakistan cricket team India vs Pakistan Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh Irfan Pathan

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

