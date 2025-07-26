Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 and likely on Sept 21

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan on Sept 14 and likely on Sept 21

As reported earlier, India and Pakistan are placed in same group with Oman and UAE being the other two teams in Asia Cup 2025.

India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry

The top two teams in the Super Four round will play the final on September 28. The Asia Cup 2025 grand finale could also see India and Pakistan face off if both teams finish in the top two.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

The greatest cricket rivalry is back! Cricket fans will witness an India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025, to be held in the UAE, on September 14 in a Group A match.
 
As reported earlier, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, with Oman and the UAE being the other two teams.
 
India will begin their Asia Cup campaign in the UAE on September 10 (Wednesday), while Pakistan will play their first match against Oman on September 12 (Friday).
 
The much-awaited clash of the tournament will take place on September 14 (Sunday) when the arch-rivals lock horns.
 
 
The Asian Cricket Council has not revealed the names of the stadiums yet, but it is understood that UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to be the two venues.

The timings of the matches have also not been announced yet.
 
Asia Cup 2025 format 
The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. Notably, the Asia Cup is regarded as a build-up to the next World Cup, and with 2026 being a T20 World Cup year, the format aligns accordingly.
 
The eight teams in the competition are divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four round.
 
With Oman and the UAE being the other two teams, it is expected that India and Pakistan will qualify from Group A. If that happens, the Men in Blue and the Men in Green will clash in the Super Four round on September 21.
 
The top two teams in the Super Four round will play the final on September 28. The Asia Cup 2025 grand finale could also see India and Pakistan face off if both teams finish in the top two.
    Meanwhile, Group B is regarded as a group of death as it has the teams like Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh along with Hong Kong.  
Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule
Group Stage
9 Sep (Tue) Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
10 Sep (Wed) India vs UAE
11 Sep (Thu) Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
12 Sep (Fri) Pakistan vs Oman
13 Sep (Sat) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
14 Sep (Sun) India vs Pakistan
15 Sep (Mon) UAE vs Oman
15 Sep (Mon) Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
16 Sep (Tue) Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
17 Sep (Wed) Pakistan vs UAE
18 Sep (Thu) Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
19 Sep (Fri) India vs Oman
Super 4 schedule
20 Sep (Sat) B1 vs B2
21 Sep (Sun) A1 vs A2 (likely India vs Pakistan)
23 Sep (Tue) A2 vs B1
24 Sep (Wed) A1 vs B2
25 Sep (Thu) A2 vs B2
26 Sep (Fri) A1 vs B1
Final
28 Sep (Sun) Super Four Top 2 - Final
 

Topics : India vs Pakistan Asia Cup

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

