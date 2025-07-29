Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Halted trade but play cricket': Owaisi questions govt over India-Pak match

'Halted trade but play cricket': Owaisi questions govt over India-Pak match

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said his conscience won't permit him to watch the September 14 India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 28, 2025. | Photo: PTI

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi questions' Centre's stance on engaging with Pakistan in sport but not in trade after Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor during monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the government over the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the 2025 Asia Cup, asking why the match is being allowed if the trade is halted with the hostile neighbour. 
 
The Hyderabad MP's remarks came during a Lok Sabha debate on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. 
 
Referring to Operation Sindoor, Owaisi congratulated the armed forces for their “supreme sacrifice and bravery", noting that they targeted nine terror camps and inflicted a strategic blow at Bahawalpur. However, he criticised the government for what he called a failure to “capitalise on the unity” that followed.
 
 
“The Prime Minister said, ‘Blood and water can’t flow together’ and ‘Terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand',” Owaisi said. “Then how does your conscience allow trade with Pakistan to be halted, yet you play cricket matches with them?”
 

'Will you ask victims' families to watch India-Pakistan cricket match?'

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the 2025 Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, with India and Pakistan placed in the same group and scheduled to play on September 14.

“My conscience doesn't permit me to watch that match,” Owaisi said. He asked whether the government could tell the victims’ families that “we avenged you in Operation Sindoor... now go watch the cricket match".
 

Owaisi demands accountability for security lapses in Pahalgam

also raised concerns over what he described as lapses in intelligence and security, demanding accountability for how the attack occurred despite the presence of significant military and paramilitary forces in the region.
 
“We have 7 lakh army and paramilitary forces. How did four terrorists sneak in and kill our citizens?” Owaisi said. “If the Lieutenant Governor is accountable—remove him. If it’s the Intelligence Bureau—take action.”
 

'How can a white man in the White House declare a ceasefire for us?'

On foreign policy, the AIMIM leader criticised the government for allowing what he termed foreign interference in India’s security decisions, referencing a ceasefire announcement made by US President Donald Trump through his social media platform Truth Social before Indian authorities.
 
“The Prime Minister didn’t even make the announcement. A foreigner did. We’re not America’s adversary—we’re friends with strategic relations. But how can a white man in the White House declare a ceasefire for us?” he asked.
 

China and arms procurement

Owaisi also criticised India's response to Chinese military actions and questioned ongoing arms procurement processes. “China’s Deputy Chief of Staff called our equipment a ‘live lab.’ Did you even question China about arming Pakistan?” he said. “France denied us the source code, which compromised our aircraft. Will you ensure that future weapon purchases come with source code?”
 
Referring to India's sanctioned air squadrons, Owaisi said, “Our sanctioned squadrons are 42, but only 29 are operational even after 60 years. Pakistan has 25; China has over 50. You’ve ruled for 11 years—no submarines, no third aircraft carrier.”
 
He also called for the Centre to push for international action against Pakistan through global forums, saying, “If you're a vishwaguru, bring Pakistan back under FATF. Convince G7, GCC, and Uncle Sam to do it.”
 

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

