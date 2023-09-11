Haris Rauf sidelined due to strain during Asia Cup contest against India

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was on Monday ruled out of the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India due to a side strain.

Rauf had bowled five wicketless overs for 27 runs on Sunday before relentless rains stopped proceedings, with India reaching 147 for two in 24.1 overs.

With no overs lost despite another delay lasting more than an hour on the reserve day on Monday, Rauf was revealed to have experienced "a little discomfort in his right flank" on Sunday itself.

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team's medical panel," the statement added.

The rain-affected contest resumed here late in the afternoon when rains prevented the start of play at the scheduled 3:00pm local time.

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 94-ball 122 and KL Rahul made 111 not out as India piled up 356 for two.