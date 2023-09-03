Confirmation

Heatmap

IND vs NEP: Jasprit Bumrah not available for Nepal game; here's why

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumarha, who made a comeback in international cricket with the Ireland series, would return back to India from the Asia Cup due to personal reasons

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India. Photo: @BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be flying back to India from Sri Lanka and will miss the India vs Nepal match. He will go to Mumbai as he asked for leave from the team citing personal reasons. 

Bumrah, who made his comeback into the Indian side after a long layoff during the Ireland tour recently, was Player of the tournament in that series. On his way to full recovery, the pacer wanted to test his strength and rhythm for a 10-over spell. Asia Cup 2023 was seen as his best chance to recover fully and find full-match fitness. However, now that he has returned back, it is expected that he will be back before the Super Four stage of the tournament starts. India needs to beat Nepal to make it to the Super Four. 

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah India cricket team Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

