Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Asia Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi calls Virat Kohli backbone of Indian team

Pakistan's star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi called the unwavering Virat Kohli the backbone of the Indian team and emphasized the importance of his wicket

Shaheen Afridi removed Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

Shaheen Afridi removed Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi called the unwavering Virat Kohli the backbone of the Indian team and emphasized the importance of his wicket.
In the latest chapter of their rivalry, the traditional rivals had to split points as the match was called off after heavy showers washed out the play entirely in the second innings.
Virat announced himself on the pitch with a classic cover drive to kick off his innings. However, Shaheen got the better of him with an off-swinging delivery to dismiss him for a score of 4.
After the game, while speaking to the PCB Digital and talked about the importance of Kohli's wicket.
"His wicket was very important for the team. Virat Kohli is the backbone of the Indian team our plan was to bowl in the channel and it worked," Shaheen was quoted as saying in a video uploaded on Pakistan's cricket Twitter handle.
Things started to shift in India's favour with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya putting up a nerve-cracking partnership of 138 runs to pull the Blues back into the thick of the action.

Also Read

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi says prepared enough to win the trophy

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IND vs WI: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

Asia Cup: Former PCB chairman Sethi flays ACC for India-Pak match wash out

Asia Cup, IND vs NEP Preview: Eyeing Super Four berth, India face Nepal

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

BAN vs AFG Preview: Bangladesh eye improved batting effort in crucial match

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK HIGHLIGHTS: Match called off due to rain

"After the big partnership, Hardik Pandya's wicket was very crucial at that time. Had the match happened, the result was in our hands, but we can't do anything about the weather. Overall, our performance was good," Shaheen added.
Despite the two teams sharing points after the match was called off, Pakistan qualified for the Super 4s, securing three points from two matches. They had logged full points after the facile win over Nepal in the tournament opener.
India, which has just one point now, must beat Nepal in their next match on September 4 to secure passage to the Super Four stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Asia Cup India vs Pakistan

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon