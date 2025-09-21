Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / How Airtel users can watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai

How Airtel users can watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai

Airtel, through its Airtel Xstream app, offers fans a cheaper alternative to watch shows and live content from different OTT apps, including Sony LIV.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Pakistan are set for another fiery Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai on Sunday. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will once again rely on his spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, with the Dubai surface suiting slow bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah’s return is a major boost, while Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube need runs to strengthen the batting unit.
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, continue to struggle with their batting, with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi the only consistent performers. Saim Ayub’s poor form has become a talking point, while Haris Rauf is expected to replace Sufiyan Muqeem. With tensions running high, both teams will look to shut out the noise and focus on securing a crucial win. 
 
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming of this highly anticipated match, especially Airtel users? Take a look.

Alternate way to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match for Airtel users

Sony LIV and FanCode are the official live streaming platforms for Asia Cup 2025 matches in India. Fans using Airtel SIM cards have one other option to live stream the match without getting the expensive yearly streaming subscription — through the Airtel Xstream app.

Through Airtel Xstream, fans can watch the match at a little extra cost, which is still a lot cheaper than Sony LIV and FanCode’s yearly subscriptions.

Airtel Xstream plans to watch Asia Cup 2025 matches

Airtel, through their Airtel Xstream app, offers fans a cheaper alternative to watch shows and live content from different OTT apps, including Sony LIV. Their top plan is priced at ₹399 quarterly and includes content from 20 OTT platforms. They also have a ₹299 monthly plan that offers services from 23 OTT platforms.
 
However, they also have a special 21-OTT bundle subscription as a limited-time deal for the Asia Cup 2025 that will cost fans just ₹149.

How to subscribe to Airtel Xstream plan

Here is a step-wise guide for fans to subscribe to the Airtel Xstream services:
  • Step 1: Open Play Store or App Store on your phone and search for the Airtel Xstream app.
  • Step 2: Download the app and log in using your Airtel number.
  • Step 3: Go to the “Subscribe” menu and choose a plan you want to subscribe to.
  • Step 4: Pay for the subscription using the available payment methods.
  • Step 5: Go back to the home page of the app and navigate through the vast gallery, including the sports section, which will live stream the India vs Pakistan match from 7:30 PM IST today.

