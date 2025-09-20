Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Sep 20 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup kicks off with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in a contest that promises intensity and nerves. Sri Lanka arrive as the form side, sweeping through the group stage unbeaten with wins over Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan.  Check SL vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Super 4 and full scorecard here  Pathum Nissanka has anchored their batting with consistency, while Kusal Mendis’ return to form and Kamil Mishara’s fluency have boosted the top order. Yet, the Islanders remain wary of their fragile middle order, which nearly cost them against Hong Kong. The absence of all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who has returned home following his father’s passing, will also be felt.
 
 
Bangladesh, meanwhile, scraped through to this stage after Sri Lanka’s victory over Afghanistan kept them alive. Skipper Litton Das has led the batting charts for his side, but greater reliability will be required from his colleagues. Their bowling, strengthened by Taskin Ahmed’s inclusion, must deliver with precision to challenge a confident Sri Lankan unit.
 
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look. 
 
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)

How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4? 
Sri Lanka will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh in Match 1 of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on Saturday, September 20.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 on September 20? 
The match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be bowled? 
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

