IND vs SL 2023: India end Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs

Sri Lanka had 13 straight ODI wins, dating back to June 2023 till the game against India in Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Sri Lanka. Photo: X

India vs Sri Lanka. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
It finally comes to an end!

India ended Sri Lanka's 13-match unbeaten streak in One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Tuesday (September 12) as they won the Super match against Sri Lanka by 41 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. 

Following their winning start in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup with a win over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka went past South Africa to become the team with the second-best streak in the history of ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka had 13 straight ODI wins, dating back to June 2023 till the game against India in Asia Cup 2023.

Previously, the second-best streak was in the hands of South Africa, who had won 12 matches between February to October 2005.

The best winning streak in ODI cricket history is 21 wins by Australia, between January 2003 to May 2003.

Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODI cricket:
  • vs Bangladesh (Won by 21 runs)
  • vs Afghanistan (Won by 2 runs)
  • vs Bangladesh (Won by 5 wickets)
  • vs Netherlands (Won by 128 runs)
  • vs West Indies (Won by 8 wickets)
  • vs Zimbabwe (Won by 9 wickets)
  • vs Netherlands (Won by 21 runs)
  • vs Scotland (Won by 82 runs)
  • vs Ireland (Won by 133 runs)
  • vs Oman (Won by 10 wickets)
  • vs UAE (Won by 175 runs)
  • vs Afghanistan (Won by 9 wickets)
  • vs Afghanistan (Won by 132 runs)
Topics : India vs Sri Lanka India cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team Asia Cup

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

