IND vs SL 2023: India end Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs

It finally comes to an end!

India ended Sri Lanka's 13-match unbeaten streak in One Day Internationals (ODIs) on Tuesday (September 12) as they won the Super match against Sri Lanka by 41 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Following their winning start in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup with a win over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka went past South Africa to become the team with the second-best streak in the history of ODI cricket.

Sri Lanka had 13 straight ODI wins, dating back to June 2023 till the game against India in Asia Cup 2023.

Previously, the second-best streak was in the hands of South Africa, who had won 12 matches between February to October 2005.

The best winning streak in ODI cricket history is 21 wins by Australia, between January 2003 to May 2003.

